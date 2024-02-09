Armed and Dangerous: Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Deputy's Death

In the picturesque city of Maryville, nestled in the heart of Blount County, Tennessee, an urgent manhunt is underway for Kenneth Dehart, a 42-year-old man suspected of a heinous crime that has left the community reeling. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday evening, resulted in the tragic death of Deputy Greg McCowan and serious injury to another officer during a routine traffic stop.

A Tragic Turn of Events

The fateful encounter occurred when the two officers approached Dehart's vehicle, unaware of the violent turn it would take. In a shocking sequence of events, Dehart allegedly opened fire, fatally wounding Deputy McCowan and injuring his fellow officer. Despite the grave circumstances, the wounded officer showed immense courage, managing to return fire before Dehart fled the scene.

The injured officer, who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, is currently receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital. Her resilience and bravery serve as a beacon of hope amidst the darkness that has enveloped Blount County.

A Community in Mourning

Expressing his profound grief during a press conference, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced the issuance of warrants for Dehart's arrest on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and illegal firearm possession by a felon. With a heavy heart, Sheriff Berrong extended his deepest condolences to Deputy McCowan's family and vowed to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.

The community, still grappling with the loss of one of their own, has rallied together in support of the ongoing investigation. A reward of $10,000 has been offered for any information leading to Dehart's arrest, a testament to the collective determination to bring the suspect to justice.

A Race Against Time

As the manhunt for Kenneth Dehart continues, authorities have warned the public that he is considered armed and dangerous. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and multiple other law enforcement agencies have joined forces in the search, which is focused on the area surrounding Maryville, approximately 17 miles south of Knoxville.

With each passing moment, the sense of urgency intensifies. The people of Blount County, bound by shared grief and unyielding resolve, eagerly await news of Dehart's capture. They remain steadfast in their belief that justice will prevail, and that peace will once again return to their beloved community.

As the sun sets over the rolling hills of eastern Tennessee, the manhunt for Kenneth Dehart continues into the night. The memory of Deputy Greg McCowan's sacrifice serves as a poignant reminder of the price paid by those who protect and serve, and the unwavering commitment to ensure his alleged killer is brought to justice.