Arlington Reaches $1.9M Settlement in Fatal Shooting Case of Tavis Crane

In Arlington, a poignant chapter has come to a close as the city council approved a $1.9 million settlement in the federal case brought by the family of Tavis Crane, a 23-year-old man who was fatally shot by Officer Craig Roper during a 2017 traffic stop.

The settlement marks the culmination of a lengthy legal battle in the excessive force lawsuit, with the family's attorney Daryl Washington emphasizing the emotional toll the case took on Tavis' mother.

The Fateful Encounter

On that fateful day in 2017, Tavis Crane was pulled over for littering by Officer Roper. However, the traffic stop took a tragic turn when Roper discovered Crane had five outstanding warrants. As the situation escalated, Crane refused to exit the vehicle and Officer Roper shot him multiple times. This encounter, marred by disputed details, has stirred a crucible of emotions and raised questions about the use of excessive force by law enforcement.

A Legal Battle for Justice

The years following Tavis Crane's death saw his family engage in a tenacious legal battle, seeking justice and accountability. Allegations of racial profiling and escalation of the situation by the officers further complicated the case. Despite the Tarrant County grand jury declining to indict Officer Roper on criminal charges, the family pressed on, ultimately leading to the recent settlement by the Arlington City Council.

Accountability and Closure

While no amount of money can replace the love they had for Tavis, the family's attorney, Daryl Washington, expressed hope that the $1.9 million settlement would bring a semblance of closure to the family and serve as a message about accountability in police shootings. Officer Roper remains with the Arlington police department, and the settlement is a stark reminder of the need for ongoing scrutiny and reform in the realm of law enforcement practices.