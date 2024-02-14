Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Uttarakhand Refuses to Seize Prime Accused's Resort

In a twist to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the Uttarakhand District Administration has refused to seize the property of the prime accused, Pulkit Arya. The resort in question, located in Ganga Bhogpur and reportedly purchased for approximately 1.6 crore rupees, is now at the center of an ongoing investigation.

Advertisment

Legal Purchase, No Criminal Intent

Following a comprehensive investigation led by the Yamkeshwar sub-divisional magistrate, it was determined that Pulkit Arya had legally purchased the land in Ganga Bhogpur. The SDM's report found no evidence of criminal intent in the acquisition of the property. This revelation has raised questions about the Pauri district police's earlier recommendation to attach properties belonging to Arya, worth around Rs 2.75 crore, in the Haridwar and Pauri districts.

Re-investigation Ordered Amidst Ongoing Inquiry

Advertisment

The Pauri district police had previously suggested seizing Arya's properties, alleging they were constructed on illegally grabbed forest land. However, in light of the SDM's recent findings, acting Superintendent of Police of Pauri, Jaya Baloni, has ordered a re-investigation into the matter. As the case unfolds, the public eagerly awaits further details and clarification regarding the disputed properties.

An Unexpected Turn in the Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

The decision not to attach Pulkit Arya's resort property has added another layer of complexity to the Ankita Bhandari murder case. As the investigation progresses, authorities will continue to unravel the intricate web surrounding the properties in question. The human element of this story, the search for truth and justice, remains at the forefront, shedding light on the societal interplay and the long shadows cast by such incidents.

Advertisment

The developments in the Ankita Bhandari murder case serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for transparency and accountability in our society. As the investigation continues, the public will closely monitor the actions of the Uttarakhand District Administration and the Pauri district police, hoping for a resolution that honors the memory of the victim.

Note: This article was written on February 14, 2024.

In conclusion, the latest update in the Ankita Bhandari murder case has brought new information to light, as the Uttarakhand District Administration decides against seizing Pulkit Arya's resort property. The investigation into the legality of Arya's properties continues, with the public eagerly awaiting further developments in the pursuit of truth and justice.