Anexo Group's Subsidiary, Bond Turner, Takes on High-Profile Cases

Anexo Group PLC, a Liverpool-based firm specializing in integrated credit hire and legal services, is currently entangled in two significant legal cases through its subsidiary, Bond Turner. These cases are high-profile and have the potential to impact the reputation and operations of the Anexo Group considerably.

Bond Turner and the Thirlwall Inquiry

In the first case, Bond Turner is representing four deeply affected parents whose children tragically fell victim to the serial murderer Lucy Letby. These parents form a crucial part of the Thirlwall inquiry. This inquiry, of grave importance, is rigorously investigating Letby's horrific actions at the Countess of Chester Hospital. The thorough scrutiny will critically examine the effectiveness of NHS management in safeguarding infant patients and the conduct of hospital staff during Letby's tenure.

Clinical Negligence Claims Against Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Simultaneously, Bond Turner is relentlessly pursuing clinical negligence claims against the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for these four parents. This is a bold move, aimed at seeking justice on behalf of the parents and holding the hospital accountable for any lapses in care. The firm is confident and anticipates recovering all legal costs involved in this pursuit, and has made a firm commitment that it will not charge success fees.

Long Covid Doctors For Action - A Battle Against Negligence

In an entirely separate but equally significant legal action, Bond Turner is steadfastly representing a group of dedicated medical professionals associated with Long Covid Doctors For Action. These professionals are courageously bringing negligence claims against the government and various NHS trusts. Their focus is on employer liability issues concerning the provision of personal protective equipment during the pandemic, a period that has tested the mettle of the healthcare system like never before. This litigation aims to meticulously investigate the requirements and provisions of trusts and how government directives influenced these actions.

Despite the high stakes involved in both cases, Anexo Group PLC has reiterated its expectation to reclaim all legal costs. However, in line with its earlier commitment, the company will refrain from charging any success fees to the clients, reflecting its dedication to justice and commitment to its clients.