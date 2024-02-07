American XL Bully Dog Ownership Under Scrutiny in UTV's 'Up Close'

The debate over American XL Bully dog ownership takes center stage in the upcoming episode of UTV's current affairs programme, 'Up Close.' The episode, aptly titled 'A Breed Apart,' is set to air on February 8, hosted by Michelle Napier. The programme delves into the legality and implications of owning these dogs, a hybrid of American Pit Bull and American Staffordshire Bull terrier, especially in light of new legislation in England, Wales, and Scotland.

The Law and its Implications

The programme commences with a chilling account from Steven Cull, who suffered severe injuries in an XL Bully attack. The new law in England and Wales necessitates owners to procure an exemption certificate, and mandates that the dogs be muzzled and leashed in public, a regulation Scotland is also gearing up to implement. The implications for Northern Ireland, however, remain uncertain, as the decision lies in the hands of the new DAERA Minister.

Responsible Ownership and the Dangerous Dogs Act

Critics like Nora Smith from the USPCA argue that the focus should be on responsible ownership rather than an outright ban on the breed. Smith cites the Dangerous Dogs Act in Northern Ireland, which she believes is adequate but inadequately enforced. The programme also sheds light on the black market trade of these dogs and the issues associated with irresponsible breeding.

Consequences of the Legislation

Daniel Friar from Bristol, considering a move to Northern Ireland to avoid the restrictions, contends that these measures could induce behavioral issues in the dogs. Animal Welfare Expert Tara Cunningham, on the other hand, suggests that Northern Ireland could successfully enforce dog and breeder licensing with the right investment. The episode wraps up with a call for better enforcement of existing laws and a push for responsible ownership and breeding practices.