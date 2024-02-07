Alleged Bribery Ensnarls Retired ACP and Subordinates in Maharashtra

In a recent development, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sudhir Kalekar, and two of his subordinates, Inspector Arvind Ghag, and Sub-Inspector Swapnali Mande. The case originates from an alleged bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh which was demanded by these officers from a woman seeking assistance in retrieving her jewellery from her estranged husband and in-laws amidst a domestic violence case.

Police Officers Accused of Non-Fulfillment of Promised Aid

According to the allegations, despite the victim's partial payment of the bribe, the retired ACP and his juniors failed to fulfill their commitment to aid the woman. They are accused of submitting a chargesheet with errors, thereby weakening her case.

ACB Steps In Following Court Directive

The ACB's action was triggered by the victim's complaint and a subsequent court directive issued on January 24. The investigating officer, Swapnali Mande, is alleged to have accepted the bribe on behalf of the group, the intent being to build a robust case against the woman's in-laws and to record her statement in a manner that would hold up in court.

Complaint Leads to Case Registration Against Officers

Despite the payment, the accused officers failed to retrieve the jewellery or record the statement as promised. This led the woman to file a complaint with the ACB and the Special Sessions Court (ACB). Following her complaint, the ACB recorded her statement and registered a case against the officers, thus shedding light on a grim tale of corruption within the ranks of law enforcement.