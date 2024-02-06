Aiken Shooting Incident: 25-year-old Diontrez West Faces Attempted Murder Charges, Highlights EMS Crisis

On February 8, 2023, the tranquil town of Aiken was rattled by a shocking incident of violence. As the sun set, gunshots echoed through the Burger King parking lot on York Street. Police arrived to a disturbing scene—two individuals left wounded in the aftermath of the shooting. Among the casualties was 31-year-old Alan Nathaniel Black Jr., who despite receiving immediate medical attention at the scene and later at a local hospital, tragically lost his life. The other victim sustained injuries but survived. The alleged perpetrator, 25-year-old Diontrez West, has since been arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder.

Diontrez West: The Accused

Diontrez West, a 25-year-old resident of Aiken, is now behind bars at the Aiken County detention center. West has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol. His arrest took place almost a year after the incident. As of now, he is being held without bond, awaiting further legal proceedings.

The gunshots that pierced the evening air on that fateful day have left a lasting impact on the Aiken community. The loss of Black is a stark reminder of the deadly consequences of violent crime. Further, the shooting incident has spotlighted ongoing challenges faced by Aiken County, particularly regarding the prompt delivery of emergency medical services during crisis situations.