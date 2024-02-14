Accused Killer Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr. Captured: Blount County Breathes Easier

In a turn of events that brings relief to Blount County, accused killer Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr. is finally behind bars. DeHart, charged with the murder of Deputy Greg McCowan and injury of another deputy, was apprehended in East Knoxville with the collective efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies.

Advertisment

A Community Breathes Easier

After five nerve-wracking days, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong announced the capture of Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr. Accused of fatally shooting Deputy Greg McCowan and wounding another deputy during a traffic stop, DeHart's arrest signals the end of a manhunt that had the community on edge.

Sheriff Berrong expressed gratitude towards the tireless efforts of investigators who developed several leads, ultimately resulting in DeHart's apprehension without further harm.

Advertisment

A Fallen Hero, A Grieving Community

The tragic loss of Deputy Greg McCowan, a hero hailed for saving a man from a burning vehicle, has left the community in mourning. In his honor, a funeral procession is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, starting around 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The procession will commence at Sevier Heights Baptist Church and end at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville. The Sheriff's Office is inviting community members to pay their respects along the route, provided they do so from safe portions.

Advertisment

Several law enforcement agencies are expected to participate in the procession, with the route beginning at Sevier Heights Baptist Church and ending at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville. For those wishing to pay their respects, the Sheriff's Office advises taking Alcoa Highway southbound, then Hall Road, before turning onto Tuckaleechee Pike in Maryville.

Justice in Motion

With DeHart in custody, the Blount County Sheriff's Office is now focused on gathering evidence and piecing together his actions during the time he was on the run. The investigation is ongoing, and the possibility of the death penalty as a potential outcome for DeHart's prosecution is being considered.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, the community stands united in grief and determination for justice. The capture of Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr. marks an important step in this process, offering solace to a community that has shown resilience in the face of adversity.

As Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee ordered flags over the State Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of Deputy McCowan, the community prepares to bid farewell to its fallen hero. The memory of Deputy Greg McCowan will live on, not just as a symbol of bravery, but as a reminder of the risks taken by those who serve and protect us every day.