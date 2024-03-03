Abia State Court to Hear Cattle Market Residents' Plea Against Demolition on March 13

An upcoming court hearing has become a focal point for cattle dealers and residents in Umuchieze, Abia State, as they seek to halt government plans for remodeling the local cattle market. The Abia State High Court is scheduled to deliberate on the matter on March 13, 2024, posing a significant challenge to the state government's non-residential policy for the market.

The conflict stemmed from a notice served by the Town Planning Authority of Umunneochi Local Government, indicating impending demolitions within the market. This action prompted a legal response from 12 plaintiffs, including key figures like Sarkin Zango,

Hussaini Muhammad, and spokesperson Buba Kedemure, representing the broader community of traders and residents. Their legal motion, seeking an interlocutory injunction, aims to preserve the status quo until a full hearing can be conducted, emphasizing the immediate threat of homelessness faced by many.

Background and Implications

This legal standoff has its roots in a decision by the Abia government to revamp the market space, driven by security concerns. The plaintiffs argue that the land, acquired in 2005 for their relocation from Okigwe in Imo State, was provided without a comprehensive development plan, thereby legitimizing their residential settlement.

They highlight the essential nature of their proximity to the livestock, not merely for business but also for the well-being of the animals, accusing the government of inhumanity for not considering alternative resettlement options.