Abandoned Infant Found in Yonkers Apartment Building; Investigation Underway

In a chilling incident that unfolded on Chestnut Street in Yonkers, New York, an infant girl, no more than a few days old, was discovered abandoned in the hallway of an apartment building. The event, which occurred on Tuesday, February 7, around 8:30 p.m., has left the local community shocked and concerned for the well-being of the newborn.

Infant Found in Stable Condition

The baby was promptly rushed to a local hospital for a thorough evaluation. Miraculously, despite the grim circumstances of her discovery, the infant was found to be in stable condition. This fortunate outcome, in a situation that could have easily ended in a tragedy, has been a source of relief to the community and the authorities alike.

Investigation Underway

Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio has confirmed the incident. The Special Victims Unit (SVU), a specialized division of the police department, has taken over the investigation. The circumstances leading up to the baby's abandonment are still murky, and the police are tirelessly working to uncover the truth.

Community Awaits Updates

The community is on edge as it awaits further developments in this sensitive case. The authorities have assured that updates will be released as they become available. The search for the mother is ongoing, with the police urging anyone with information to come forward and help in the investigation.