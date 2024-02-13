A Pillar of Union County Law Enforcement Falls: Remembering Sheriff Dan Limoges

Union County, South Dakota, mourns the loss of its beloved sheriff, Dan Limoges, who dedicated over 30 years to the service of his community. Limoges passed away on February 13, 2024, leaving behind a legacy that will forever echo in the annals of Union County law enforcement.

A Career Steeped in Valor and Dedication

Dan Limoges started his law enforcement career in Alcester, South Dakota, in 1985. His early years were marked by exceptional courage and tenacity, handling a murder case and an armed standoff in 1986. In 1990, Limoges was appointed interim sheriff of Union County and later won the election that year. Over the course of his 33-year tenure as sheriff, he was re-elected in every subsequent election.

Sheriff Limoges was well-known for his commitment to providing quality law enforcement services. He managed 10 full-time deputies, the Union County Jail, and the 911 Communications Center with diligence and compassion.

A Man of Honor and a Community's Guardian

In 2005, Limoges became president of the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, further solidifying his position as a respected figure in the state's law enforcement community. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley commended Limoges for his dedication to both his profession and his community.

Beyond his professional life, Limoges was a family man who cherished his time with loved ones. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going on 4-wheeling adventures during his time off.

A County in Mourning: The Road Ahead

The Union County Commission will hold a special meeting to appoint an interim sheriff who will serve for a limited period. Following this, applications will be accepted for a permanent replacement.

As Union County grapples with the loss of its revered sheriff, the memory of Dan Limoges will remain a beacon of hope and resilience. His unwavering dedication to law enforcement and community service will continue to inspire future generations of law enforcement officers.