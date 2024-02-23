Nigerian Students Partner with Police to Combat Campus Harassment

Imagine walking through the bustling campus streets, the air filled with the vibrant chatter of students from diverse backgrounds, all united in their quest for knowledge. Yet, beneath this lively facade lurks the shadow of fear - fear of harassment, not just from fellow students but from those tasked with their protection.

Advertisment

In a bold move to dispel this shadow, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has forged a groundbreaking partnership with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). This collaboration aims to shield students from the specter of harassment and ensure their safety, marking a pivotal moment in the quest for a secure educational environment.

Responding to the Call for Action

The tragic demise of Destiny Osasenaga, a 400-level Computer Engineering student at the University of Benin, in September 2023, served as a harrowing wake-up call. His untimely death at the hands of suspected gunmen ignited a fierce outcry among the student community, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures on university campuses.

Advertisment

Spearheading this initiative, Daniel Omuokhonlen, Chairman of the Edo State Joint Campus Council of NANS, visited the state police command, emphasizing the critical need for a fortified alliance to safeguard students from the clutches of unfair treatment, bullying, intimidation, and police harassment.

A Collaborative Blueprint for Change

In the wake of these discussions, a collaborative blueprint emerged, focusing on a multi-faceted approach to combat police harassment. This strategy encompasses investigating petitions, policy dialogue, and advocacy, all without imposing financial burdens on students.

Central to this initiative is the establishment of accessible communication channels, including a dedicated phone line unveiled by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Funsho Adegboye. This direct line empowers students to report incidents of police harassment swiftly, ensuring their voices are heard and acted upon.