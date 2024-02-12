7th Circuit Upholds 4-Level Enhancement in Firearm Possession Case: United States of America v. Demetrius Harvey

In a landmark decision, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a 4-level enhancement in the firearm possession case of Demetrius Harvey. The case, United States of America v. Demetrius Harvey, revolves around Harvey's guilty plea to possessing a firearm following a prior conviction. The court's ruling, delivered on February 12, 2024, brings to light the critical interpretation of USSG § 2K2.1(b)(6) and the implications of transferring firearms to individuals with a felon status.

A Contentious Firearm Transfer

The crux of the case lies in Harvey's transfer of a firearm to a confidential source (CS) whom he had reason to believe was a felon. Harvey initially contended that the purchaser's claim of being a felon did not provide sufficient evidence to warrant a 4-level enhancement under USSG § 2K2.1(b)(6). However, upon appeal, Harvey's argument shifted, asserting that he only became aware of the CS's felon status after the transaction had taken place.

Unraveling the Court's Decision

Adopting a less stringent standard, the court found that Harvey's new argument could not prevail. The court's evaluation focused on whether there was evidence to suggest that Harvey knew or had reason to believe that the firearm would be used or possessed in connection with a felon-in-possession offense. In this instance, the court determined that the evidence supported the conclusion that the firearm transfer occurred with the necessary knowledge, intent, or reason to believe that the gun would be used in connection with the felon in possession offense.

As a result, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the district court's decision and affirmed the 4-level enhancement. This ruling highlights the importance of exercising caution when transferring firearms, as the court's interpretation of USSG § 2K2.1(b)(6) emphasizes accountability for the recipient's status and potential connection to felony offenses.