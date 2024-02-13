71-Year-Old Baraboo Man Faces Sixth OWI Charge: A Trail of Impairment and Reckless Behavior

In a startling turn of events, a 71-year-old Baraboo man is facing serious charges after being apprehended by the Wisconsin State Patrol for his sixth OWI offense. The incident, which occurred on February 13, 2024, near the Sauk and Juneau county line, has left the community in shock.

A Trail of Impairment

Doran Goodbear, a long-time resident of Baraboo, was driving near Wisconsin Dells when he caught the attention of a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper. The trooper, who was on the lookout for a vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run in Adams County, noticed immediate signs of impairment. The decision to stop Goodbear's vehicle would soon reveal a pattern of reckless behavior.

A History of Offenses

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Goodbear had a history of operating a vehicle under the influence (OWI). In fact, this latest incident marked his sixth offense. To make matters worse, Goodbear had failed to install an ignition interlock device (IID) in his vehicle, a requirement for drivers with previous OWI convictions. Adding to the list of charges was the fact that Goodbear was operating on a revoked license.

Pending Investigation

As the Wisconsin State Patrol trooper placed Goodbear under arrest, the Adams County Sheriff's Office began investigating the hit-and-run incident. Although Goodbear's vehicle matched the description of the one involved in the crash, the investigation is still ongoing. Additional charges related to the hit-and-run are pending.

Goodbear's arrest serves as a stark reminder of the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence. As the community grapples with the news, many are left wondering how such a pattern of behavior could have gone unchecked for so long. The human element of this story lies in the potential for change and the hope that such incidents can be prevented in the future.

Note: This article is a work of journalistic storytelling based on the provided content summary. It is not an actual news report.