31 Students Debarred in Ragging Case Leading to Veterinary Student's Death in Kerala

The tragic incident at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, has culminated in decisive action against ragging, with 31 students facing debarring over their involvement in the death of J.S. Siddharth, a junior veterinary student. This decision, made during the anti-ragging cell meeting on Friday, underscores the severity of the consequences of such actions.

Ragging Incident Unravels

Following an extensive investigation by the college's anti-ragging squad, evidence from teachers and students helped identify 31 students implicated in the ragging of Siddharth. The investigation's findings have led to a significant disciplinary response: 19 students have been debarred for three years, while the remaining 12 face a one-year debarring from academic activities. This punishment renders them ineligible to continue their studies in any government-recognized educational institutions during their debarring period.

Varied Reactions and Accusations

In the wake of the incident, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has pointed fingers at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of fostering a culture of violence and fear within Kerala's colleges. Venugopal's allegations suggest a deeper societal issue, with the prevalence of mob violence and attacks by SFI workers on non-affiliated students. Despite the legalese prohibition of ragging since 1998, such incidents persist, highlighting a failure in enforcement and accountability.

Legal and Ethical Implications

The debarring of the 31 students not only serves as a punitive measure but also as a stern warning against the dangers and consequences of ragging. It raises questions about the effectiveness of existing anti-ragging laws and the role of educational institutions in enforcing them. Moreover, it calls for a collective societal introspection on nurturing environments that respect dignity and ensure safety.

The incident at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of ragging. As this chapter closes with the debarring of the students involved, it opens up broader discussions on accountability, the role of leadership in educational institutions, and the collective responsibility of society to prevent such tragedies in the future.