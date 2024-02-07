30-Month Sentence for Involuntary Manslaughter: The Kyle Chee Case

Kyle Joseph Harney-Chee, a resident of Pojoaque and an enrolled member of the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo, finds himself under the weight of a 30-month prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter. Alexander M.M. Uballez, the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced the verdict, marking the end of a chapter of a tragic event that unfolded in January 2021.

An Accident Born of Distraction and Intoxication

On the night of January 16, 2021, Chee, after indulging in marijuana and alcohol, took to the wheel of his vehicle. With his senses impaired, he navigated the expanse of US Highway 84/285. However, his attention was stolen by his phone, leading to a momentary lapse that would have irreversible consequences. His vehicle brutally rear-ended a motorcycle, culminating in the fatality of the motorcycle driver.

Immediate Aftermath and Investigation

In the wake of the accident, Chee displayed immediate responsibility. He placed a call to 911 and reported the accident, documenting his decision to drive under the influence and the ensuing accident. His cooperation extended beyond the initial report, as he adhered to directives and assisted officers in their investigation. A thorough search of his vehicle by law enforcement unearthed evidence of drug and alcohol use, including pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes and liquor bottles.

Following his prison term, Chee will not be free from the legal system's grasp. He will be under supervised release for three years, serving as a constant reminder of the consequences of his actions.