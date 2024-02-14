15-Year Lapse in Medical Examinations for Sarajevo Canton Police Force: A Crisis Unseen

In the heart of Sarajevo Canton, a startling revelation has emerged regarding the health of its police force. For 15 years, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has not conducted periodic medical examinations for its police officers. This information, confirmed by the Police Administration of the KS MUP, raises serious concerns about the wellbeing and operational efficiency of the force.

Advertisment

A 15-Year Gap: The Unseen Crisis

The recent disclosure of this lapse in medical examinations has sent shockwaves through the community. While new recruits undergo thorough health checks, serving officers have been left in the lurch. This situation came to light following the exposure of a similar issue in Tuzla Canton, where medical examinations for police officers had not been conducted for an alarming 30 years.

The time-lapse between these essential health checks is a cause for concern, as it potentially compromises the ability of police officers to perform their duties effectively and safely.

Advertisment

The 2024 Budget: A Missing Piece

Further investigation into the matter revealed that the 2024 budget for the Police Administration of the KS MUP does not include funds for these crucial medical examinations. This omission compounds the issue, leaving the health and fitness of serving officers in a state of limbo.

However, in 2022 and 2023, two police officers were granted extraordinary medical examinations and subsequently cleared to resume their duties. This rare occurrence underscores the need for regular health checks and the potential risks associated with their absence.

Advertisment

The Legal Landscape: A Mandate Unfulfilled

Article 42 of the Law on Police Officers of Sarajevo Canton stipulates that police officers must undergo regular or periodic medical examinations to determine their ability to perform their duties. Moreover, the Rulebook on the criteria and method of determining the medical fitness of police officers and the method of determining the medical fitness of police officers of the Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Sarajevo Canton outlines the criteria for determining medical fitness.

Despite these legal mandates, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has not adhered to the required schedule of medical examinations for its police force.

As the dust settles on this revelation, the community and the authorities are left grappling with the implications of this 15-year gap. The health and wellbeing of the police force, as well as the safety of the community they serve, hang in the balance.

This situation serves as a stark reminder of the importance of regular medical examinations for those in critical roles and the need for stringent adherence to legal mandates. As the story unfolds, all eyes will be on the Ministry of Internal Affairs and its response to this long-standing issue.