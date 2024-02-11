11,940 Unlicensed Health Facilities Discovered in Country: Health Ministry Cracks Down

In a landscape of rampant malpractice and indiscipline, the health ministry of the country has embarked on a mission to restore order. As part of this initiative, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) recently revealed in a High Court hearing that a staggering 11,940 hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and blood banks have been operating without proper licenses. This startling figure was disclosed on Sunday, following a court order issued on January 15, mandating DGHS to submit a comprehensive list of licensed and unlicensed health facilities within a month.

Advertisment

A Crisis in the Making

The DGHS report unveiled a worrying picture, with 3,535 of these unlicensed health facilities discovered in the Dhaka division alone. This revelation underscores the magnitude of the crisis that has been silently brewing in the country's health sector. The recent crackdown on unlicensed health facilities by the newly appointed health minister is a much-needed response to the widespread indiscipline and malpractice that has long plagued the industry.

Closing the Gap

Advertisment

As of now, the health ministry has successfully closed down approximately 2,500 of these unlicensed facilities. This decisive action is a significant stride towards ensuring that the country's citizens receive quality healthcare services. Furthermore, it is a testament to the commitment of the new health minister, who has vowed to clean up the health sector and restore public trust.

A Ray of Hope

While the number of unlicensed health facilities may seem daunting, it is essential to remember that there are still 15,233 licensed health facilities in the country. The DGHS report highlights the fact that these licensed establishments adhere to strict regulations and guidelines, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care. As the health ministry continues its crackdown on unlicensed health facilities, it is hoped that this number will continue to grow, providing citizens with access to safe and reliable healthcare services.

The recent revelation about the country's unlicensed health facilities is a sobering reminder of the challenges that lie ahead. However, it is also a testament to the dedication and resolve of the health ministry, which is working tirelessly to restore order and integrity to the health sector. As the crackdown continues, there is a renewed sense of hope that the country's citizens will soon have access to the quality healthcare services they rightfully deserve.

In the wake of the health ministry's crackdown on unlicensed health facilities, the DGHS has identified a staggering 11,940 hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers operating without proper approval. This alarming figure was presented to the High Court on Sunday, following a court order issued on January 15. As the newly appointed health minister continues to take decisive action against indiscipline and malpractice in the health sector, there is renewed hope that the country's citizens will soon have access to safe and reliable healthcare services.