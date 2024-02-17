New Court Complex in Kulgam: A Beacon of Justice and Efficient Legal Services

On a recent visit to the District Court Complex Kulgam, Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh witnessed firsthand the strides being made towards the completion of the new court complex. In an era where the demand for judicial services is skyrocketing, this development is not just timely but pivotal. The Chief Justice's tour, marked by a thorough review of the progress, underscored an unwavering commitment to enhancing legal access and upholding the rule of law in one of the region's most remote areas.

Advertisment

Building More Than Just Walls

The new court complex in Kulgam is shaping up to be more than just a structure of bricks and mortar; it's poised to become a beacon of justice for the local community. Chief Justice Singh’s satisfaction with the pace and quality of construction mirrors the collective anticipation of a facility designed to cater to the evolving needs of society. His directives for the inclusion of a Vulnerable Witness Deposition Complex, a crèche facility, a video conferencing room for lawyers, and a consultation room in the lawyers' building are testament to a forward-thinking approach to justice delivery.

Emphasizing Alternate Dispute Resolution

Advertisment

During his visit, Justice Singh placed significant emphasis on the need for an Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism. In a world where courts are often bogged down by the weight of litigation, ADR stands out as a beacon of efficient, effective, and empathetic justice. By urging the integration of such mechanisms within the new complex, the Chief Justice highlighted a path towards decongesting courts and fostering a culture of amicable dispute resolution.

Strengthening the Foundations of Justice Through Collaboration

The crux of Justice Singh's visit, however, was his interaction with the local lawyers and district officers. Recognizing that the heart of judicial service beats through the synergy between different official functionaries, he stressed on deeper cooperation and coordination. This dialogue underscored the understanding that the true strength of the judiciary lies not only in its infrastructure but in its people and their collaborative effort towards a common goal.

As the visit concluded, the message was clear: the new court complex in Kulgam is set to be a landmark in the region's judicial landscape. Through its advanced facilities and the emphasis on alternative dispute resolution, it aims to address the growing demand for judicial services head-on. Moreover, the Chief Justice's directives and interactions painted a picture of a future where justice is not only more accessible but also more collaborative and efficient. With the foundation for such a future now being laid in Kulgam, the region stands on the cusp of a new era in legal services, poised to uphold the rule of law with renewed vigor and vision.