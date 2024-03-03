Judiciary's Bail Challenge: Supreme Court's Call for Reform and Respect for Liberty

Recent remarks by Supreme Court Justices highlight an urgent need for reform in India's judicial system, particularly concerning the granting of bail. Justice Gavai's comparison of today's judges to Ramshastri Prabhune underscores the importance of courage and impartiality in judicial decisions, emphasizing the critical state of bail matters. Simultaneously, Justice Abhay Oka's comments point to an alarming increase in marriage disputes and the consequent strain on family courts across the nation.

Advertisment

Upholding Personal Liberty and Judicial Reform

Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, has been vocal about the systemic issues plaguing the district judiciary, including the culture of adjournments and inadequate infrastructure. These problems have significantly impacted cases related to personal liberty, leading to an increased number of bail rejections reaching higher courts. Chandrachud's call for district judges to justify this trend is a critical step towards maintaining public faith in the judiciary. Emphasizing the principle of 'bail as a rule, jail as an exception,' he advocates for systemic reforms and the deployment of technology to address case backlog and pendency.

Combatting the 'Adjournment Culture'

Advertisment

The 'adjournment culture' within the Indian judiciary has been a point of contention, resulting in prolonged legal battles and suffering for litigants. Chief Justice Chandrachud's criticism of this culture and its detrimental effects on the principle of 'bail is the rule, jail is the exception' sheds light on the necessity for prompt action in matters of personal liberty. Acknowledging the growing public trust deficit in the judiciary, Chandrachud stresses the need for inclusivity, systemic reforms, and the integration of technology to enhance the efficacy of the legal system.

Respecting Constitutional Values in Legal Practice

Justice Oka's suggestion for the legal fraternity to show respect to the Constitution before starting any work is a poignant reminder of the foundational values that guide the Indian judiciary. As India celebrates 75 years of adopting the Constitution, this practice could serve as a daily reaffirmation of the commitment to uphold its principles. The call for an increased number of family courts in response to the rise in marriage disputes further highlights the need for structural changes within the judiciary to accommodate the evolving demands of society.

The recent statements by Supreme Court Justices serve as a clarion call for judicial reform, emphasizing the importance of upholding personal liberty, respecting constitutional values, and addressing systemic challenges. As the highest court in the land signals the need for change, the onus is now on the entire legal system to reflect, adapt, and ensure justice is both accessible and expedient for every citizen.