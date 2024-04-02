Guam Judiciary Seeks Nominations for Prestigious 2024 Hustisia Award - Deadline April 5

The Judiciary of Guam is calling for nominations for its esteemed 2024 Hustisia Award, a distinguished honor recognizing outstanding contributions to the improvement of justice and governance on the island. With a submission deadline of April 5, this accolade highlights the remarkable efforts of individuals or organizations that have played a pivotal role in enhancing the administration of justice and the quality of government in Guam.

Seeking Champions of Justice

Nominations are open to those who have fostered public support for the judiciary, promoted respect for the law, encouraged civic responsibility and service, and volunteered their time and talents to serve the people of Guam. Chief Justice Robert J. Torres emphasized the award's significance, noting that it celebrates those who have demonstrated a profound commitment to the rule and role of law, thereby making Guam a better place. Nominees are to be assessed based on their contributions to these areas, with a nomination statement limited to 250 words.

Past Award Recipients

Over the years, the Hustisia Award has acknowledged a diverse group of honorees, including the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Clinic, retired judges, the Guam Chamber of Commerce, and non-profit organizations. These recipients have significantly impacted various sectors of Guam's society, from legal reforms and public service to community welfare and advocacy, showcasing the broad scope of contributions that the award seeks to recognize.

How to Nominate

Nominations should be submitted to Sarah Elmore-Hernandez, director of Policy Planning and Community Relations, via email. This opportunity allows the community to acknowledge and celebrate the unsung heroes and dedicated entities that contribute tirelessly to the betterment of Guam's judicial system and governance. With the nomination window closing soon, the judiciary urges the public to participate in recognizing and honoring these outstanding contributions.

As the deadline approaches, the anticipation for this year's Hustisia Award grows, reflecting the community's appreciation for those dedicated to justice and good governance. Through this award, Guam continues to foster a culture of acknowledgment and gratitude towards its champions of justice, ultimately enhancing the island's legal and civic landscape.