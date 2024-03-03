Delayed Justice: Benue Victims Await Compensation for Police Brutality, Three Years On

Three years have elapsed since the Benue State Government's panel on police brutality and extrajudicial killings submitted its findings, yet the victims and their families continue to wait for the promised compensation from the federal government. This delay highlights a significant gap in the administration of justice and redress for victims of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) atrocities in Nigeria.

Unanswered Calls for Compensation

The Benue State judicial panel, led by Justice Adam Onum, was established in response to nationwide outrage over police brutality and extrajudicial killings. After meticulous review, the panel recommended compensations totaling N304,535,809.85, based on 72 complaints, some of which were later withdrawn. Yet, despite the clear recommendations, the federal government's silence and inaction persist, leaving victims like Mr. Edward Akaainjo, whose son suffered brutal treatment at the hands of SARS operatives, in limbo. Akaainjo's narrative of deception, brutality, and the subsequent disappearance of his son, Benjamin Bemgba Akaainjo, underscores the personal tragedies behind the statistics.

A Nationwide Issue of Neglect

Benue's plight is not isolated. Reports from approximately 21 states have been submitted, with some victims receiving compensation. However, Benue, among others, remains neglected. This disparity raises questions about the criteria and commitment of the federal government to address the grievances and repair the damage inflicted by rogue elements within the Nigerian Police Force. The call for action is not only about financial compensation but also about acknowledgment, justice, and the prevention of future abuses.

Implications and Calls to Action

The delay in compensating victims of police brutality in Benue State reveals systemic flaws in Nigeria's approach to accountability and human rights protections. It also reflects on the broader challenges of reforming law enforcement agencies to prevent abuse. For families like the Akaainjos, the wait for justice is a daily reminder of their loss and the impunity that persists. As the federal government remains unresponsive, the demand for immediate action grows louder, not just from the affected families but from all who seek a just and accountable society.

The ongoing neglect of the Benue State panel's recommendations serves as a stark reminder of the long road ahead in the fight against police brutality in Nigeria. Without a concerted effort to address these issues, trust in the government's commitment to justice and human rights remains tenuous at best. As the calls for compensation and accountability continue to go unanswered, the need for systemic reform and the protection of citizens' rights has never been more apparent.