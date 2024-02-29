Colombian Attorney General Advocates Legal Recognition of Emotional Bonds with Pets

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello, officially requested the Constitutional Court to modify Article 594 of Law 1564 of 2012, known as the General Code of Procedure, to declare companion animals as non-seizable property. This measure aims to emphasize the importance of pets in people's lives and ensure their protection under the law.

Prosecutor: Pets Deserve Sentient Status in Civil Legislation Reforms

Cabello argued that pets, beyond being treated as movable property in civil legislation, have a status as sentient beings with whom strong emotional bonds are formed. "It is disproportionate to order the separation of pets from their caregivers to ensure compliance with an obligation, such as paying a bank loan, especially when such measures can affect the psychological well-being of individuals," stated the official.

According to the Attorney General, this bond plays a crucial role in personal development and emotional life, and therefore, it should be safeguarded by the legal mechanisms of the State. She added that separating a person from their pet to fulfill obligations like debt payment could result in significant detriment to the individual's psychological well-being.

Attorney General Seeks Legal Protection for Human-Pet Emotional Bonds

Cabello emphasized that this modification is not only aligned with existing jurisprudence on the human-animal relationship as a manifestation of the free development of personality and the right to privacy, but also responds to the need to adapt legislation to the contemporary understanding of pets as beings that positively contribute to human life. With this request, the Public Ministry seeks the Constitutional Court's recognition and adaptation of laws to better reflect the evolution of society regarding the relationship between humans and companion animals, aiming for legislation that effectively protects these emotional bonds.