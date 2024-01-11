en English
BNN Newsroom

Courteney Cox Hilariously Reflects on Past Hairstyles in Instagram Video

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:39 am EST
Courteney Cox Hilariously Reflects on Past Hairstyles in Instagram Video

Renowned actress Courteney Cox, celebrated for her role as Monica Geller in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends,’ recently took a humorous trip down memory lane on Instagram. The star uploaded a playful video where she interacted with individuals donning sweatshirts emblazoned with some of her most unforgettable hairstyles from different roles. Cox’s light-hearted spin on her changing on-screen appearances gives fans an insight into her self-deprecating humor and willingness to embrace and laugh at her past styling choices.

Reflecting on Iconic Hairstyles

The video features a slew of Cox’s hairstyles, including the infamous ‘baby bangs’ from her portrayal of Gale Weathers in the horror movie ‘Scream 3.’ It also showcased a bob haircut from her character in the 1985 show ‘Misfits of Science’ and the frizzy hair from the season finale of the ninth season of ‘Friends.’ Each of these styles, despite some being more favored than others, has left a lasting impression on viewers and has contributed to the distinctive visual identity of her characters.

‘The Worst’ Haircut in Film History?

Cox has previously addressed her ‘Scream 3’ bangs, which have been the subject of memes and jokes among fans for years. She humorously labeled them as ‘the worst’ during an appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’ She emphasized the imperishable nature of film and her intention to give Gale Weathers, her character in ‘Scream 3,’ a distinctive look. While the result might not have been widely adored, it certainly achieved the goal of creating a memorable impression.

An Unexpected Tribute

Cox’s comedic take on her past looks has coincided with Melissa Barrera’s recent tribute to Cox’s ‘Scream 3’ bangs on PEOPLE magazine’s first-ever digital cover. Barrera, who stars in the latest ‘Scream’ movie, donned the infamous ‘baby bangs’ in a nod to Cox’s character. It seems that despite the mixed reactions, Cox’s hairstyles have cemented their place in pop culture history, with every new reference or tribute reigniting the conversation around them.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

