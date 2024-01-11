en English
BNN Newsroom

Court Rules Florida Governor Violated First Amendment Rights of State Attorney

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:31 am EST
Court Rules Florida Governor Violated First Amendment Rights of State Attorney

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, in a groundbreaking decision, ruled that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment rights of former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. The suspension, issued in 2022, came after Warren’s declaration that he would not enforce state abortion restrictions or prohibitions against certain gender-transition treatments for minors. DeSantis had branded these actions as ‘neglect of duty’ and incompetence.

Unanimous Decision Against DeSantis

The federal appeals court unanimously found that DeSantis lacked probable cause for the suspension. The panel, consisting of judges appointed by Presidents Obama, Trump, and George H.W. Bush, remanded the case for reconsideration. The instructions were clear: DeSantis needed to prove that Warren’s actual performance or policies, and not his protected speech, were the motivation for the suspension.

Violation of State Sovereignty

DeSantis’ spokesperson criticized the ruling, arguing it was an inappropriate intervention by a federal court and a violation of state sovereignty. They further contended that a prosecutor’s refusal to enforce state laws is not constitutionally protected.

Implications on DeSantis’ Presidential Campaign

This decision strikes a blow to DeSantis’ campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. During his campaign, he had labeled Warren as ‘Soros-backed’ and claimed credit for firing him. Warren, on the other hand, had previously sued DeSantis, alleging the suspension was retaliation for opposing the governor’s policies.

A Fight for Protection of Democracy

Warren expressed optimism about the ruling, viewing it as a fight for the protection of democracy. He stated that he would not be seeking re-election as state attorney. The case was sent back to a lower court in Tallahassee for further consideration.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

BNN Newsroom

