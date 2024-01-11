Court Rules Florida Governor Violated First Amendment Rights of State Attorney

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, in a groundbreaking decision, ruled that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment rights of former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. The suspension, issued in 2022, came after Warren’s declaration that he would not enforce state abortion restrictions or prohibitions against certain gender-transition treatments for minors. DeSantis had branded these actions as ‘neglect of duty’ and incompetence.

Unanimous Decision Against DeSantis

The federal appeals court unanimously found that DeSantis lacked probable cause for the suspension. The panel, consisting of judges appointed by Presidents Obama, Trump, and George H.W. Bush, remanded the case for reconsideration. The instructions were clear: DeSantis needed to prove that Warren’s actual performance or policies, and not his protected speech, were the motivation for the suspension.

Violation of State Sovereignty

DeSantis’ spokesperson criticized the ruling, arguing it was an inappropriate intervention by a federal court and a violation of state sovereignty. They further contended that a prosecutor’s refusal to enforce state laws is not constitutionally protected.

Implications on DeSantis’ Presidential Campaign

This decision strikes a blow to DeSantis’ campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. During his campaign, he had labeled Warren as ‘Soros-backed’ and claimed credit for firing him. Warren, on the other hand, had previously sued DeSantis, alleging the suspension was retaliation for opposing the governor’s policies.

A Fight for Protection of Democracy

Warren expressed optimism about the ruling, viewing it as a fight for the protection of democracy. He stated that he would not be seeking re-election as state attorney. The case was sent back to a lower court in Tallahassee for further consideration.