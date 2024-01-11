Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection

In the quest for aesthetic perfection, a growing trend is causing alarm among eye health specialists and surgeons—cosmetic eye color change procedures. Notwithstanding the lack of FDA approval and significant health risks, the allure of attaining the coveted hue is leading many down a precarious path. The procedures in question include keratopigmentation, which involves using specialized lasers to insert pigments into the cornea, and iris implant surgery, where a silicone iris is inserted into the eye.

The Lure of Color Change

Despite the hazards, these procedures are gaining popularity on social media platforms, buoyed by celebrity endorsements. However, the aftermath of such decisions can be dire, and the side effects, ranging from light sensitivity to severe conditions like glaucoma, cataracts, corneal disease, and vision loss, are no less than a gamble. In the worst scenarios, irreversible blindness can ensue. These consequences may surface immediately after the procedure or may manifest years later. The psychological impact, including depression, can be profoundly disturbing when complications arise.

The Controversy Surrounding KERATO

One clinic that has come under scrutiny is KERATO in New York, led by Dr. Alexander Movshovich. Known for its keratopigmentation practice, the clinic has seen mixed results. While some patients have undergone the procedure without experiencing side effects, others have faced severe complications, requiring corneal transplants.

The Most Hazardous Procedure

Of the two procedures, iris implant surgery is considered the most dangerous. Though it’s illegal in the U.S., it continues to be performed in some countries. Originally developed for medical purposes to assist individuals with congenital iris issues, it has been co-opted for cosmetic use, further escalating the risks.

A Word of Caution from Experts

Experts like Dr. Melissa Daluvoy from Duke University School of Medicine strongly advise against undergoing these procedures, citing the unknown long-term effects and potential for complications. They recommend that individuals who are interested in changing their eye color should first consult with an ophthalmologist and consider safer alternatives. Prescription colored contacts, for instance, can achieve the desired color change without posing the severe risks associated with the procedures.