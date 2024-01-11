en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Cosmetic Eye Color Change Trend: A Dangerous Pursuit for Perfection

In the quest for aesthetic perfection, a growing trend is causing alarm among eye health specialists and surgeons—cosmetic eye color change procedures. Notwithstanding the lack of FDA approval and significant health risks, the allure of attaining the coveted hue is leading many down a precarious path. The procedures in question include keratopigmentation, which involves using specialized lasers to insert pigments into the cornea, and iris implant surgery, where a silicone iris is inserted into the eye.

The Lure of Color Change

Despite the hazards, these procedures are gaining popularity on social media platforms, buoyed by celebrity endorsements. However, the aftermath of such decisions can be dire, and the side effects, ranging from light sensitivity to severe conditions like glaucoma, cataracts, corneal disease, and vision loss, are no less than a gamble. In the worst scenarios, irreversible blindness can ensue. These consequences may surface immediately after the procedure or may manifest years later. The psychological impact, including depression, can be profoundly disturbing when complications arise.

The Controversy Surrounding KERATO

One clinic that has come under scrutiny is KERATO in New York, led by Dr. Alexander Movshovich. Known for its keratopigmentation practice, the clinic has seen mixed results. While some patients have undergone the procedure without experiencing side effects, others have faced severe complications, requiring corneal transplants.

The Most Hazardous Procedure

Of the two procedures, iris implant surgery is considered the most dangerous. Though it’s illegal in the U.S., it continues to be performed in some countries. Originally developed for medical purposes to assist individuals with congenital iris issues, it has been co-opted for cosmetic use, further escalating the risks.

A Word of Caution from Experts

Experts like Dr. Melissa Daluvoy from Duke University School of Medicine strongly advise against undergoing these procedures, citing the unknown long-term effects and potential for complications. They recommend that individuals who are interested in changing their eye color should first consult with an ophthalmologist and consider safer alternatives. Prescription colored contacts, for instance, can achieve the desired color change without posing the severe risks associated with the procedures.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 seconds ago
University of Minnesota Faces Shooting Threat: Suspect Identified as Joseph Mark Rongstad
In the wake of an explicit threat, the University of Minnesota was compelled to issue an emergency alert concerning a potential shooting at its Twin Cities campus. The threat was reportedly made by Joseph Mark Rongstad, a 41-year-old suspect, who allegedly expressed intentions to carry out a shooting attack within the university’s premises. Emergency Measures
University of Minnesota Faces Shooting Threat: Suspect Identified as Joseph Mark Rongstad
China and U.S. Renew Pact to Prevent Illicit Trade in Chinese Artifacts
19 seconds ago
China and U.S. Renew Pact to Prevent Illicit Trade in Chinese Artifacts
Hanks Family Steps Out Together At Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air': A Close Look at Chet Hanks' Journey to Spirituality
28 seconds ago
Hanks Family Steps Out Together At Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air': A Close Look at Chet Hanks' Journey to Spirituality
Fruit Stripe Gum Discontinued, Ferrara Candy Company Confirms
8 seconds ago
Fruit Stripe Gum Discontinued, Ferrara Candy Company Confirms
Dine and Dash Incident at La Bella Vista Restaurant Sparks Outrage and Investigation
9 seconds ago
Dine and Dash Incident at La Bella Vista Restaurant Sparks Outrage and Investigation
Polish Pair's Unlikely Partnership Earns Spot in European Figure Skating Championship Final
14 seconds ago
Polish Pair's Unlikely Partnership Earns Spot in European Figure Skating Championship Final
Latest Headlines
World News
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
2 mins
Medicare Expands Coverage for Alzheimer's Scans Amid Controversy
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
2 mins
Tennis West Fights Internal Turmoil Amidst State Funding Review
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
2 mins
Prince William Honors Rob Burrow with CBE in Tribute to His Efforts Against MND
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
3 mins
Ishan Kishan's Exclusion from T20I Squad: A Cricketing Conundrum
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
3 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
3 mins
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
Prince William Honors Rugby Legends for Motor Neurone Disease Fundraising Efforts
3 mins
Prince William Honors Rugby Legends for Motor Neurone Disease Fundraising Efforts
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's Key Dismissal in India-Afghanistan T20I: A Game Changer?
3 mins
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's Key Dismissal in India-Afghanistan T20I: A Game Changer?
Michigan Senate Race: A Tightly Fought Contest, Decided by the Undecided?
4 mins
Michigan Senate Race: A Tightly Fought Contest, Decided by the Undecided?
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
3 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
46 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app