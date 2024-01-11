en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Corporate Bonds Poised for Strong Performance in 2024: Spotlight on MBBB

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Corporate Bonds Poised for Strong Performance in 2024: Spotlight on MBBB

In the horizon of the financial landscape, corporate bonds, particularly those of investment-grade, are poised to maintain their robust performance in 2024, building upon the solid gains achieved in 2023. This optimistic projection favors funds like the VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB), which specializes in lower-end investment-grade corporate bonds, promising higher returns compared to top-rated bonds.

A Look at MBBB’s Performance

MBBB, which recently celebrated its three-year anniversary, registered an impressive near-10% return in 2023. The ETF’s underlying index aims to cherry-pick bonds that are attractively priced and possess a low risk of being demoted to junk status. As 2023 drew to a close, the fund showcased a 30-day SEC yield of 5.31%, a testament to the influence of the Federal Reserve’s assertive interest rate hikes initiated in 2022.

High Yields Attracting Buyers

Experts surmise that the current high yields in the high-grade corporate bond market will magnetize more buyers, with both institutions and individual investors on the hunt for income. The modest growth of the U.S. economy, paired with sturdy credit metrics and judicious balance sheet management among high-grade issuers, is likely to enhance the allure of such bonds.

JPMorgan’s Positive Outlook

JPMorgan’s analysis suggests that the environment is ripe for high-grade bondholders, with declining rates amplifying total returns and reducing the appeal of cash. The financial giant also anticipates that only a minuscule fraction of high-grade issuers might face downgrades to junk status, further strengthening the case for investment in such bonds.

0
Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Stereotaxis Inc Witnesses Significant Trading Activity Amid Modest Growth
Yesterday, on January 10, 2024, Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS), a notable player in the Healthcare sector, experienced a surge in trading activity. The stock kicked off the day with a significant 11.49% rise, opening at $1.94. This marked the start of a day of fluctuations, with the stock price swaying between $1.82 and $2.17, before
Stereotaxis Inc Witnesses Significant Trading Activity Amid Modest Growth
Stockport Bridal Shop Owner Recovers from Devastating New Year Burglary
10 mins ago
Stockport Bridal Shop Owner Recovers from Devastating New Year Burglary
Easy Trip Planners' Shares Surge Amidst Maldives Dispute and Expansion into Insurance
11 mins ago
Easy Trip Planners' Shares Surge Amidst Maldives Dispute and Expansion into Insurance
Mark Cuban Opens Up About Social Media, Shark Tank Exit, and Feud with Musk at CES Event
2 mins ago
Mark Cuban Opens Up About Social Media, Shark Tank Exit, and Feud with Musk at CES Event
Marks & Spencer Enjoys Record Christmas Sales, Winning Over Middle-Class Shoppers
5 mins ago
Marks & Spencer Enjoys Record Christmas Sales, Winning Over Middle-Class Shoppers
Creditor Vote Gives Green Light to Taeyoung's Debt Restructuring Plan
8 mins ago
Creditor Vote Gives Green Light to Taeyoung's Debt Restructuring Plan
Latest Headlines
World News
Student Paramedic Spurs Petition for Gluten-Free Options at McDonald's UK
2 mins
Student Paramedic Spurs Petition for Gluten-Free Options at McDonald's UK
Mark Cuban Opens Up About Social Media, Shark Tank Exit, and Feud with Musk at CES Event
2 mins
Mark Cuban Opens Up About Social Media, Shark Tank Exit, and Feud with Musk at CES Event
Kell Brook Contemplates a Comeback to Professional Boxing
2 mins
Kell Brook Contemplates a Comeback to Professional Boxing
Tape Reveals NRA Officials' Plot to Conceal Luxury Expenditure
2 mins
Tape Reveals NRA Officials' Plot to Conceal Luxury Expenditure
VBET Partners with Argentine Football Association: A Milestone in Sports Partnerships
2 mins
VBET Partners with Argentine Football Association: A Milestone in Sports Partnerships
Zelensky Warns Against 'Pauses' in Ukraine's Defense, Calls for Unyielding Resistance
2 mins
Zelensky Warns Against 'Pauses' in Ukraine's Defense, Calls for Unyielding Resistance
Plan Your Vote: Navigating the 2024 Primary Season
4 mins
Plan Your Vote: Navigating the 2024 Primary Season
Ralph Recto Confirmed as New Finance Secretary for the Philippines
4 mins
Ralph Recto Confirmed as New Finance Secretary for the Philippines
Scandal at the Humanitarian Ministry: EFCC Investigates Sadiyat and Betta Cases Linked to 2024 X Corp
7 mins
Scandal at the Humanitarian Ministry: EFCC Investigates Sadiyat and Betta Cases Linked to 2024 X Corp
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
40 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app