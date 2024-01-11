en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Controversy Over Essex County Council’s £500,000 Payout to Blogger

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Controversy Over Essex County Council’s £500,000 Payout to Blogger

Essex County Council defended its decision to allocate nearly £500,000 to Simon Harris, a Hockley-based blogger, for operating the Essex Coronavirus Action Facebook page from June 2020 to April 2023. The council clarified that the funds were not solely for Harris but also for other individuals performing similar ‘activity and campaigning,’ routed through him for ‘expediency.’

Public Uproar Over Financial Details

Public uproar erupted on social media after the financial details of the agreement were disclosed on Twitter. Harris, who is known for his blog ‘Man Behaving Dadly’ and the satirical Southend News Network website, reported considerable time commitment to the project, working seven days a week and at various hours. In response to the backlash, Harris stated that he had been unjustly vilified on social media, leading him to delete his accounts across multiple platforms.

The Role of the Facebook Page

The Facebook page, initially named Essex Coronavirus Action and later renamed Essex United, played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic. It served as a platform for engaging with communities, providing updates on preventing the spread of Covid-19, and offering support. The page, a collaboration between Essex County Council, public health officials, and Facebook administrators, including Harris, successfully mobilized around 5,000 volunteers to assist vulnerable individuals and support vaccination centres.

The Continuing Legacy of Essex United

Despite the controversy, the Facebook page continues to operate under the name Essex United. It has evolved from a COVID-19 information and support hub to a community engagement tool, providing updates on services, local happenings, and community news. Harris’s efforts, along with his team of professional community managers and other Facebook page administrators and moderators, have transformed the page into a vital local resource.

0
Social Issues United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
7 mins ago
Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring: A Lifeline Amidst the Education Crisis
In the heartlands of St. Louis County, Missouri, a unique educational initiative called the Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring program is creating a ripple effect of positive change. A brainchild of the Oasis Institute, this program brings together two distinct age groups – young learners and seniors – for a shared purpose. Oasis: A Beacon of Hope
Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring: A Lifeline Amidst the Education Crisis
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
2 hours ago
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
Rising Number of Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses in the United States Raises Discussion
2 hours ago
Rising Number of Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses in the United States Raises Discussion
Elderly Man's £10,000 Rolex Stolen in Facebook Marketplace Transaction
1 hour ago
Elderly Man's £10,000 Rolex Stolen in Facebook Marketplace Transaction
Ottawa's Connaught Public School Addresses Racial Slur Incidents Among Students
2 hours ago
Ottawa's Connaught Public School Addresses Racial Slur Incidents Among Students
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan Extends Support to Disadvantaged Laborers in Vu Thu District
2 hours ago
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan Extends Support to Disadvantaged Laborers in Vu Thu District
Latest Headlines
World News
Tragedy in Lagos: Female Banker Succumbs to Work-Life Struggles
4 mins
Tragedy in Lagos: Female Banker Succumbs to Work-Life Struggles
Cayden Cook-Cash: From High School Success to UVA Commitment
6 mins
Cayden Cook-Cash: From High School Success to UVA Commitment
Atlanta Falcons Eye Detroit Lions' Coordinators in Head Coach Search
6 mins
Atlanta Falcons Eye Detroit Lions' Coordinators in Head Coach Search
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
7 mins
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
Montell Douglas: From Olympic Games to 'Gladiators' Reboot
7 mins
Montell Douglas: From Olympic Games to 'Gladiators' Reboot
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
8 mins
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Unveils 'Finding Health' Curriculum
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
9 mins
Nebraska Huskers Secure Wake Forest Veteran Jahmal Banks
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
10 mins
Massachusetts Grapples with Home Healthcare Worker Shortage Amid a Looming Nationwide Crisis
MLW SuperFight 2024: Místico vs Averno Set to Revive Historic Rivalry
10 mins
MLW SuperFight 2024: Místico vs Averno Set to Revive Historic Rivalry
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
21 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
1 hour
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app