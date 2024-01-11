Contractor Scott Eisemann Faces Trial on 13 Charges Amid Renovation Scandal

The Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia will be the venue for the trial of Scott Eisemann, a 54-year-old contractor facing 13 serious charges.

These include nine counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of false pretense, and one count of mischief to property.

The accusations stem from a series of investigations by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) following complaints from disgruntled homeowners who enlisted the services of Eisemann’s company, Cottage Life Construction, for various renovation and construction projects.

The complainants, cottage owners from across Ontario, including Parry Sound, Georgian Bay, Orillia, and the Muskoka region, allege that Eisemann accepted payment for work that he either failed to initiate or complete.

For instance, Liz Saunders, a cottage owner, paid Eisemann a hefty $64,000 for a project that was left in limbo, leaving her cottage precariously perched on wooden blocks.