en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Contractor Scott Eisemann Faces Trial on 13 Charges Amid Renovation Scandal

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Contractor Scott Eisemann Faces Trial on 13 Charges Amid Renovation Scandal

The Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia will be the venue for the trial of Scott Eisemann, a 54-year-old contractor facing 13 serious charges.

These include nine counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of false pretense, and one count of mischief to property.

The accusations stem from a series of investigations by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) following complaints from disgruntled homeowners who enlisted the services of Eisemann’s company, Cottage Life Construction, for various renovation and construction projects.

The complainants, cottage owners from across Ontario, including Parry Sound, Georgian Bay, Orillia, and the Muskoka region, allege that Eisemann accepted payment for work that he either failed to initiate or complete.

For instance, Liz Saunders, a cottage owner, paid Eisemann a hefty $64,000 for a project that was left in limbo, leaving her cottage precariously perched on wooden blocks.

0
Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
3 mins ago
Technical Snag Disrupts Montreal's Light-Rail Network, Stranding Early Morning Commuters
On a frosty Thursday morning in Montreal, the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) – the city’s vibrant pulse of electric light-rail transit – went silent, causing a ripple of inconvenience for hundreds of early-bird commuters. The REM, a lifeline connecting Montreal to its southern shore, experienced a significant service disruption in both directions, leaving many riders
Technical Snag Disrupts Montreal's Light-Rail Network, Stranding Early Morning Commuters
Manhunt Underway after Inmate Escapes from Stony Mountain Institution
55 mins ago
Manhunt Underway after Inmate Escapes from Stony Mountain Institution
Wrongfully Convicted Men Acquitted After Decades in New Brunswick Murder Case
56 mins ago
Wrongfully Convicted Men Acquitted After Decades in New Brunswick Murder Case
Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs
15 mins ago
Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs
Zijin Mining Group Boosts Stake in Canada's Critical Minerals Sector
35 mins ago
Zijin Mining Group Boosts Stake in Canada's Critical Minerals Sector
Clinia Health Raises $10M in Series A Funding; Partners with TELUS Health
54 mins ago
Clinia Health Raises $10M in Series A Funding; Partners with TELUS Health
Latest Headlines
World News
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
2 mins
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
Mike Johnson's Leadership Questioned Amid GOP Discord over Budget Deal
2 mins
Mike Johnson's Leadership Questioned Amid GOP Discord over Budget Deal
DWU Tigers Overcome Morningside Mustangs in Stunning Comeback
2 mins
DWU Tigers Overcome Morningside Mustangs in Stunning Comeback
M.T. Vasudevan Nair's Speech Sparks Controversy: A Veiled Critique of Kerala's Chief Minister?
3 mins
M.T. Vasudevan Nair's Speech Sparks Controversy: A Veiled Critique of Kerala's Chief Minister?
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali's Classical Status, Presents Evidence to PM Modi
3 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali's Classical Status, Presents Evidence to PM Modi
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
4 mins
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
4 mins
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
6 mins
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
10 mins
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
44 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app