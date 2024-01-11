en English
BNN Newsroom

Conservative House Republicans Block Vote on Spending Deal, Threatening Shutdown

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
A band of twelve conservative House Republicans, along with one member who switched sides to permit a future vote on the rule, has obstructed a procedural vote on the spending deal, threatening a possible government shutdown. This deal, a product of the negotiations between House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, amounts to approximately $1.66 trillion. The sum includes $888 billion for defense, $704 billion for nondefense discretionary spending, and an extra $69 billion for further expenses.

Unveiling the Internal Strife

Unmasking the deep-seated divisions within the Republican party, this opposition to the spending agreement has sent ripples through the political landscape. The conservative members raising their voices against the deal include representatives such as Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Their criticisms are primarily concentrated on the deal’s failure to secure the border and slash spending. This situation underscores the potential vulnerability of Speaker Mike Johnson, who faces the possibility of being ousted from his own party.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Mitigations

The blocked vote poses substantial challenges to passing the legislation before the looming shutdown deadlines of January 19 and February 2. However, despite the setback, Johnson has expressed optimism about the deal’s survival. He emphasizes the Republican Party’s commitment to cutting spending and applauds the innovative approach of negotiating appropriations bills instead of resorting to omnibus spending bills.

Aftermath of the Blocked Vote

In the wake of the 203-216 vote against the rules measure, unrelated to the spending deal, the GOP House leadership opted to cancel the afternoon votes. The Senate, on the other hand, is contemplating a short-term funding bill. Echoing the urgency of the situation, the White House is prodding Congress to refrain from deferring the issue. Without a resolution in sight, the threat of a partial government shutdown looms large.

