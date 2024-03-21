Zelensky Appeals to EU for More Weapons, Air Defense Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

During a pivotal moment in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the European Council on March 21, emphasizing Ukraine's urgent need for additional weapons, air defense systems, and ammunition to fend off Russian attacks. Zelensky highlighted the critical shortage of military supplies facing Ukraine and called for increased European defense production and financial support, including the innovative use of frozen Russian assets to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Urgent Call for Support

Zelensky's address to the European Council was a clear plea for help, pointing out the dire situation on the Ukrainian front lines. He stressed the importance of air defense systems in protecting the entire territory of Ukraine, particularly the south and east regions, which are under daily Russian bombardment. The president underscored the embarrassing shortfall of artillery, deeming it vital for Europe to step up its support now more than ever. His call extends beyond military aid, urging the EU to enhance its war economy by increasing joint defense spending.

Strategic Innovations and Trade Concerns

In his speech, Zelensky welcomed the EU's decision to establish an office for Defense Innovation in Kyiv, advocating for significant investments in Ukrainian drone production. He criticized the current trade dynamics, highlighting the unfair treatment of Ukrainian exports compared to Russian and Belarusian goods. The president also shed light on the commencement of negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the EU, viewing it as a crucial motivator for the Ukrainian people amidst the conflict.

The European Commission's proposal to use 90% of the revenue from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense sparked a debate among EU leaders. While this plan could allocate approximately 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) annually to Ukraine, opposition from countries like Hungary casts doubt on its implementation.