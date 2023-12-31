en English
Conflict & Defence

Yemeni Sailors Perish in Red Sea Attack on US Ship

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:37 pm EST
Yemeni Sailors Perish in Red Sea Attack on US Ship

Yemeni sailors met with a tragic end when their boats were destroyed by US helicopters in the Red Sea, marking a grim episode in the ongoing conflict that has beset the region for years. The incident underscores the existing threats to international maritime security and the potential for escalating tensions between conflicting nations. The heartbreaking loss of the sailors sheds light on the human cost of geopolitical turbulence and the risks faced by individuals operating in high-risk zones.

Attack on American Ship in the Red Sea

At dawn on Sunday, US Navy helicopters obliterated four Houthi boats attempting to board the Maersk Hangzhou, an American cargo vessel. The USS Gravely engaged two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired by Houthi rebels from Yemen, sinking three boats and decimating their crews. This operation was a response to the rebel group’s previous attacks on vessels linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Consequences and Repercussions

The attack led to the temporary suspension of all Maersk sailing through the Red Sea for 48 hours. The crew of the Maersk Hangzhou, however, remained unscathed and the ship continued its journey north to Port Suez. The Houthi rebels acknowledged that 10 of their fighters were killed in this incident, which is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19.

In response to the increasing threat to maritime security, the US established a new international coalition to protect vessels traveling through the waterway. Since the Pentagon announced Operation Prosperity Guardian, 1,200 merchant ships have sailed through the Red Sea region unscathed by drone or missile strikes, illustrating a significant improvement in maritime security.

Implications for International Shipping and Security

The Iran-backed Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attacks on ships in the Red Sea, asserting that their targets are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports. This incident underscores the growing threat to international shipping in the region, with major shipping companies opting for longer and costlier routes around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope instead of the Suez Canal. The attacks not only endanger innocent lives but also disrupt world trade and the global economy. Measures are now being implemented to repel these attacks and prevent future ones.

Conflict & Defence
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

