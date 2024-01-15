WHO Director-General Highlights ‘Living Hell’ in Gaza on 100th Day of Tragedy

The ‘Living Hell’ in Gaza

Marking the 100th day of the ongoing tragedy in Gaza, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has made a powerful statement underlining the severe conditions prevailing in the region. The situation in Gaza has been characterized as a ‘living hell’ with no safe place for residents amidst the escalating conflict and deteriorating living standards.

Dire Humanitarian Situation

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is acute, with warnings of potential famine, the spread of deadly diseases, and an urgent need for humanitarian aid. Over 24,000 Gazans have lost their lives, and 70 women and children have been injured in the ongoing violence. The region is grappling with food insecurity, malnutrition, and a severe lack of access to essential services. Damaged infrastructure and limited healthcare facilities further exacerbate the crisis.

Call for Urgent Intervention

Dr. Ghebreyesus stressed the criticality of safe access for the delivery of aid and the necessity of a humanitarian ceasefire to prevent further death and suffering. The blockade of aid by the United Nations and WHO is an additional cause for concern. The WHO Director-General has called for an immediate ceasefire and has urged for a larger scale peace conference on the Gaza war, highlighting the urgency of international intervention to alleviate the suffering of the Gazan population.