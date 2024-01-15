en English
Conflict & Defence

WHO Director-General Highlights ‘Living Hell’ in Gaza on 100th Day of Tragedy

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
WHO Director-General Highlights ‘Living Hell’ in Gaza on 100th Day of Tragedy

The ‘Living Hell’ in Gaza

Marking the 100th day of the ongoing tragedy in Gaza, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has made a powerful statement underlining the severe conditions prevailing in the region. The situation in Gaza has been characterized as a ‘living hell’ with no safe place for residents amidst the escalating conflict and deteriorating living standards.

Dire Humanitarian Situation

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is acute, with warnings of potential famine, the spread of deadly diseases, and an urgent need for humanitarian aid. Over 24,000 Gazans have lost their lives, and 70 women and children have been injured in the ongoing violence. The region is grappling with food insecurity, malnutrition, and a severe lack of access to essential services. Damaged infrastructure and limited healthcare facilities further exacerbate the crisis.

Call for Urgent Intervention

Dr. Ghebreyesus stressed the criticality of safe access for the delivery of aid and the necessity of a humanitarian ceasefire to prevent further death and suffering. The blockade of aid by the United Nations and WHO is an additional cause for concern. The WHO Director-General has called for an immediate ceasefire and has urged for a larger scale peace conference on the Gaza war, highlighting the urgency of international intervention to alleviate the suffering of the Gazan population.

Conflict & Defence Human Rights International Affairs
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

