US Vetoes Arab-Backed UN Ceasefire Resolution for Gaza, Presents Own Proposal

In a significant development at the United Nations Security Council, the United States exercised its veto power to block Algeria's proposed ceasefire resolution aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This marks the third instance in which the US has vetoed measures aimed at halting the violence in Gaza.

Arab-Backed Resolution Stalled

The Arab-backed resolution, put forth on Tuesday, sought an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite receiving widespread international support, the resolution faced a 13-1 vote with the UK abstaining. This outcome underscored the urgent global call to end the protracted conflict, which has resulted in significant loss of life and humanitarian crises in the region.

US Veto and Alternative Proposal

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that the Biden administration opted to veto the resolution due to concerns that it could impede ongoing US-led efforts to broker a deal between the warring factions. These efforts aim to secure a six-week ceasefire and the release of hostages taken during Hamas's surprise attack on October 7.

In a surprising move preceding the vote, the US circulated its own draft resolution, proposing a temporary ceasefire contingent upon the release of hostages and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood emphasized that the US draft offered a more viable path forward in addressing the conflict's complexities.

Intensive Negotiations and Urgency

Amid escalating tensions, the US emphasized the need for intensive negotiations to achieve a sustainable ceasefire agreement. While acknowledging the urgency of the situation, US officials declined to set a specific timeline for a vote on their draft resolution, emphasizing the importance of thorough discussions with stakeholders.

Arab nations, supported by a majority of UN member countries, have long advocated for a ceasefire in Gaza as Israel's military offensive continues to intensify. The proposed ceasefire resolution also demanded the immediate release of hostages, rejected forced displacement of Palestinian civilians, and called for unhindered humanitarian access throughout Gaza.

US Hostage Deal Efforts

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield highlighted ongoing efforts by President Joe Biden's administration to secure a hostage deal, which has been under negotiation for months. While acknowledging remaining gaps, she reiterated the importance of the proposed deal in facilitating the release of hostages and enabling vital humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians in need.

The veto and subsequent proposals underscore the complex diplomatic challenges in addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict, as international pressure mounts for a swift and sustainable resolution to the crisis.