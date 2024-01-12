en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

US, UK Lead Joint Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:42 pm EST
US, UK Lead Joint Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen

In a united front against threats to international maritime security, the United States and the United Kingdom, backed by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, launched joint strikes against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. This military action was a direct countermeasure to Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea. The strikes targeted sites crucial to the Houthi’s unmanned aerial vehicle, ballistic and cruise missile, as well as coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities, aiming to disrupt and degrade their potency.

Defending Global Trade and Freedom of Navigation

The Houthi attacks, which included the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles, have besieged global trade, threatened freedom of navigation, and endangered civilian mariners. It is these unprecedented attacks that have driven the necessity for the joint military response. The strikes aim to ensure the free flow of commerce and protect lives in one of the world’s most critical waterways, the Red Sea.

International Response to Houthi Aggression

The White House, representing the collective stand of ten countries, released a statement emphasizing their commitment to defending international commerce and personnel. The strikes were described by President Joe Biden as a ‘defensive action’, a direct response to the Houthi aggression. The President affirmed that he would authorize further measures if necessary. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak echoed these sentiments, confirming the UK’s involvement and describing the action as limited, necessary, and proportionate in self-defense.

Looking Forward: De-escalating Tensions and Restoring Stability

The joint statement also indicated a shared goal of de-escalating tensions and restoring stability in the Red Sea. However, it also reaffirmed the countries’ readiness to defend against continued threats. The strikes are a clear message to the Houthis and other potential disruptors of international peace and security: the international community will not stand idle while global trade and civilian lives are endangered.

0
Conflict & Defence Yemen
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
21 mins ago
Indian Army Finalizes Agnipath Scheme; India Cuts Back on Russian Oil Imports
In a significant development, the Indian Army has confirmed that all stakeholders have reached a consensus on the Agnipath scheme, a revolutionary recruitment program set to replace the traditional induction process. Concurrently, India has made a strategic choice to cut back on its import of Russian crude oil due to escalating pricing issues. These critical
Indian Army Finalizes Agnipath Scheme; India Cuts Back on Russian Oil Imports
US Federal Agency Probes Car Tracking Practices Amid Domestic Abuse Concerns
2 hours ago
US Federal Agency Probes Car Tracking Practices Amid Domestic Abuse Concerns
Palestinian Red Crescent Paramedics Killed in Gaza Rescue Mission
2 hours ago
Palestinian Red Crescent Paramedics Killed in Gaza Rescue Mission
Japan's New Marine Unit: A Leap in Defense and a Spotlight on Gender Diversity
24 mins ago
Japan's New Marine Unit: A Leap in Defense and a Spotlight on Gender Diversity
US and UK Warships Strike in Yemen: A Ripple Effect on Global Trade and EV Adoption
1 hour ago
US and UK Warships Strike in Yemen: A Ripple Effect on Global Trade and EV Adoption
US and UK Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen: A Response to Threats Against Global Trade
2 hours ago
US and UK Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen: A Response to Threats Against Global Trade
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
4 mins
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
6 mins
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
6 mins
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
7 mins
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
9 mins
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
10 mins
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
13 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
18 mins
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
18 mins
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app