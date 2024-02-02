US Sanctions Individuals, Entities Tied to Iran's IRGC-CEC

United States has imposed rigorous sanctions on several individuals and entities tied to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cyber-Electronic Command (IRGC-CEC). The sanctions, stemming from Executive Order 13224 as amended by Executive Order 13886, are part of a broader strategy to counter terrorism and its support networks.

Individuals Under Sanctions

Hamid Homayunfal, Hamid Reza Lashgarian, Mahdi Lashgarian, Milad Mansuri, and Reza Mohammad Amin Saberian— all Iranian nationals— now face the impact of these sanctions. The secondary sanctions could extend to non-US persons engaging in certain transactions with these individuals.

Entities Sanctioned

Additional sanctions have been imposed on several Hong Kong-based companies. Advantage Trading Co., Limited, China Oil and Petroleum Company Limited, Duling Technology HK Limited, FY International Trading Co., Limited, and Narin Sepehr Mobin Isatis are among the companies sanctioned due to their links to the IRGC-CEC.

The IRGC-CEC Connection

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Electronic Warfare and Cyber Defense Organization, also known as the IRGC Jangal Organization, is directly implicated in these sanctions. Mohammad Bagher Shirinkar, also known as Mojtaba Tehrani, has been identified as an individual linked to the IRGC's electronic warfare and cyber defense efforts and is also facing secondary sanctions.

The US is responding to cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in the US and other countries, allegedly carried out by these sanctioned individuals and entities. The Department of the Treasury has taken action in response to these harmful activities, including recent cyber operations targeting programmable logic controllers (PLCs) used in water and other critical infrastructure systems.

The sanctions underscore the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, highlighting the severity of cyber operations by IRGC-affiliated actors. These actions are not only a response to the immediate threat but also a cautionary measure against destabilizing and potentially escalatory cyber operations targeting critical infrastructure.