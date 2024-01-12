en English
Conflict & Defence

US and UK Launch Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
US and UK Launch Airstrikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen

In a significant military episode, the United States and the United Kingdom have carried out a series of airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The primary intent behind these strikes was to deter the Houthi forces from further attacking ships transiting through the Red Sea. The strikes, which targeted over 60 Houthi militant locations, included radar systems, drone storage and launch sites, and command and control nodes, resulting in casualties on the Houthi side.

Operation Prosperity Guardian

This military action comes in the wake of nearly two months of harassment and 27 documented instances of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels. The offensive was undertaken by the US and the UK, with robust backing from a coalition including the Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain, and Australia. The strikes were part of the larger initiative titled ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’, a coalition formed by the United States, consisting of more than twenty nations, in response to the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The Aftermath

The aftermath of the strikes led to the death of five Houthi members and injury of six others. However, in retaliation, Houthi leaders have threatened another large-scale attack. Despite this, the United States and the United Kingdom remain steadfast in their commitment to protect international waterways. US President Joe Biden has made it clear that further measures will be taken if Houthi attacks persist.

Implications and Concerns

These strikes bear deep implications, not just for the countries involved, but for the global shipping industry as well. The Red Sea is a crucial transit route for global trade, and Houthi attacks pose a significant threat to global shipping. There are mounting concerns about potential fuel shortages, food scarcity in Yemen, and disruptions to seaborne trade. Amid these developments, the UK’s defense ministry indicated that the strikes have significantly impacted the Houthi’s ability to threaten merchant shipping. However, the situation in Yemen, already fraught with a devastating humanitarian crisis, could further deteriorate due to this military escalation.

Conflict & Defence International Relations Military
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

