Conflict & Defence

UN Security Council’s Struggle with Conflict Resolution: A Closer Look at the Gaza Crisis

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
UN Security Council’s Struggle with Conflict Resolution: A Closer Look at the Gaza Crisis

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), bestowed with the responsibility of preserving international peace and security, finds itself under the scanner for its alleged inefficacy in resolving complex conflicts. This includes the ongoing turmoil in Gaza, a region beleaguered by recurrent violence, humanitarian crises, and political instability. The reasons behind UNSC’s perceived ineffectiveness are manifold, and one prominent aspect is the veto power vested in the five permanent members of the Council, namely the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China. This veto power enables any one of these members to block any substantive resolution, often leading to a deadlock in decision-making, especially when the interests of these countries clash.

Geopolitical Interests and Alliances: A Roadblock

Another critical stumbling block that fetters the UNSC’s decision-making process is the influence of geopolitical interests and alliances on the actions of its members. These factors further convolute the process of consensus-building, thus impeding swift and effective resolution of conflicts.

The Complexity of Conflicts

The complexity of the conflicts themselves adds another layer of challenge in their resolution. Deep-rooted historical, political, and social issues often underpin these conflicts which cannot be swiftly or easily resolved. This is particularly true for areas like Gaza, which have been a hotbed of protracted conflict for decades.

Limited Enforcement Mechanisms: A Critical Shortfall

Besides, the limited enforcement mechanisms at the disposal of the UN compound the problem. The absence of robust measures to ensure compliance with its resolutions further undermines the effectiveness of this international body.

In a recent critique of the UNSC, Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi condemned the Israeli regime’s military campaign in Gaza, and the violation of international resolutions. He called for serious measures by international bodies to prevent further crimes by Israel. Meanwhile, Sheikh Qais al-Khazali, in a conference in Tehran, criticized UNSC’s failure to rescue Palestine and Gaza, and highlighted the support of international bodies for the Zionist regime’s crimes. He also expressed gratitude to Iran for its support of Palestine.

The situation in Gaza stands as a stark reminder of the challenges facing international governance structures and the limitations they encounter in dealing with protracted conflicts. The UNSC’s struggle to resolve the Gaza conflict underscores the urgent need for reform and strengthening of international mechanisms to ensure peace and stability in volatile regions.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

