Conflict & Defence

UN Security Council Demands Halt to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
UN Security Council Demands Halt to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously passed a resolution demanding an immediate halt to the Houthi rebel attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The resolution was approved with a vote of 11-0, while Russia, China, Algeria, and Mozambique abstained. The resolution implicitly criticizes Iran, the primary arms supplier to the Houthis, for their role in the attacks which have been obstructing global trade and threatening navigational freedom.

Houthi Attacks and the Underlying Conflict

Engaged in a civil war in Yemen since 2014, the Houthis claim their attacks are a response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, initiated following Hamas’s attack on October 7. The resolution also condemns the seizure of the Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship with Israeli links, by the Houthis. The ongoing conflict has seen a coalition led by the United States, including the United Kingdom, patrolling the Red Sea to prevent further attacks and recently intercepting a large Houthi barrage.

Implications of the Resolution

The United States has warned of consequences if the attacks continue, citing Iran’s involvement in the planning and supply of weapons to the Houthis. Prior to the vote, the Security Council rejected three Russian amendments aimed at limiting the resolution’s implications, which the US and UK opposed. The resolution also underscores the strategic significance of the Red Sea as a trade route, through which nearly 10% of global oil trade and around $1 trillion in goods pass annually.

Potential Aftermath and Concerns

The adoption of the resolution has raised concerns about affecting the fragile ceasefire in Yemen and potentially escalating tensions in the region. The resolution also reiterates the need for all member states to adhere to their obligations and condemns the provision of arms to the Houthis. The attacks have led to shipping companies diverting around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, resulting in a significant increase in journey times and costs, with potential implications for energy and food prices worldwide.

Conflict & Defence International Relations Yemen
Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

