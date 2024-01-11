en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

UN Security Council Demands Halt to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
UN Security Council Demands Halt to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously passed a resolution demanding an immediate halt to the Houthi rebel attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The resolution was approved with a vote of 11-0, while Russia, China, Algeria, and Mozambique abstained. The resolution implicitly criticizes Iran, the primary arms supplier to the Houthis, for their role in the attacks which have been obstructing global trade and threatening navigational freedom.

Houthi Attacks and the Underlying Conflict

Engaged in a civil war in Yemen since 2014, the Houthis claim their attacks are a response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, initiated following Hamas’s attack on October 7. The resolution also condemns the seizure of the Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship with Israeli links, by the Houthis. The ongoing conflict has seen a coalition led by the United States, including the United Kingdom, patrolling the Red Sea to prevent further attacks and recently intercepting a large Houthi barrage.

Implications of the Resolution

The United States has warned of consequences if the attacks continue, citing Iran’s involvement in the planning and supply of weapons to the Houthis. Prior to the vote, the Security Council rejected three Russian amendments aimed at limiting the resolution’s implications, which the US and UK opposed. The resolution also underscores the strategic significance of the Red Sea as a trade route, through which nearly 10% of global oil trade and around $1 trillion in goods pass annually.

Potential Aftermath and Concerns

The adoption of the resolution has raised concerns about affecting the fragile ceasefire in Yemen and potentially escalating tensions in the region. The resolution also reiterates the need for all member states to adhere to their obligations and condemns the provision of arms to the Houthis. The attacks have led to shipping companies diverting around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, resulting in a significant increase in journey times and costs, with potential implications for energy and food prices worldwide.

0
Conflict & Defence International Relations Yemen
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
14 mins ago
Level Infinite Enforces Strict Anti-Cheating Measures in PUBG Mobile Lite
In a bold move, Level Infinite, the creators of PUBG Mobile Lite, is taking a firm stance against the use of mods and hacks in their game. The company has outlined several critical reasons why players should steer clear of these unauthorized software. This initiative not only aims to protect the game’s integrity but also
Level Infinite Enforces Strict Anti-Cheating Measures in PUBG Mobile Lite
Taiwan's Civil Defense Groups Brace for Potential Chinese Invasion
55 mins ago
Taiwan's Civil Defense Groups Brace for Potential Chinese Invasion
Zelensky Seeks Air-Defence Aid in Baltic Tour Amidst Russian Threat
1 hour ago
Zelensky Seeks Air-Defence Aid in Baltic Tour Amidst Russian Threat
Nigerian Army Refutes Allegations of Insufficient Troop Welfare in Zamfara State
34 mins ago
Nigerian Army Refutes Allegations of Insufficient Troop Welfare in Zamfara State
U.S. Air Force Band's Ceremonial Brass Quintet to Perform Free Concert in Flint
36 mins ago
U.S. Air Force Band's Ceremonial Brass Quintet to Perform Free Concert in Flint
UN Security Council Demands Halt to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships
51 mins ago
UN Security Council Demands Halt to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships
Latest Headlines
World News
Qatar's Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham Sets Sights on Asian Cup Triumph
2 mins
Qatar's Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham Sets Sights on Asian Cup Triumph
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
3 mins
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
BCCI and PCB Open to Resuming Cricketing Ties; India-Pakistan Match Scheduled for T20 World Cup 2024
3 mins
BCCI and PCB Open to Resuming Cricketing Ties; India-Pakistan Match Scheduled for T20 World Cup 2024
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
4 mins
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
Tom Curran's Cricketing Future Uncertain After Knee Injury
4 mins
Tom Curran's Cricketing Future Uncertain After Knee Injury
Alireza Faghani to Officiate AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opener
5 mins
Alireza Faghani to Officiate AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opener
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
5 mins
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
Football Mourns the Loss: Former Everton and Tranmere Rovers Chairman Peter Johnson passes away at 84
6 mins
Football Mourns the Loss: Former Everton and Tranmere Rovers Chairman Peter Johnson passes away at 84
England Cricket Team Sets Up Camp in UAE Ahead of India Tour
6 mins
England Cricket Team Sets Up Camp in UAE Ahead of India Tour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
11 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app