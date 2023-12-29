en English
Africa

UN Peacekeeping Missions in Africa Grapple with Withdrawal Requests

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:29 am EST


United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions in Africa, specifically in Mali and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), are grappling with withdrawal requests from host nations. The voices calling for their departure echo a growing sentiment among some African countries that the UN’s presence may no longer be beneficial and could even be exacerbating the very issues they were deployed to address.

Unraveling the Roots of UN Missions

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), operational since 2013, came into existence following a coup and subsequent insurgency in the north. Its counterpart in the DRC, the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), has been active since 2010. MONUSCO succeeded earlier missions dating back to 1999, aimed at alleviating ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises. Both missions were established with the objective of stabilizing conflict-ridden regions and safeguarding civilians.

The Call for Withdrawal

Mali and the DRC have requested the UN peacekeepers to pack up and leave by the end of the current year. This comes after a prolonged period of intervention which, despite its intentions, has been perceived as ineffective. In the DRC, the situation is further complicated by the withdrawal of the East African Community regional force, accused of collaborating with rebels, and the deployment of South African troops to fight alongside Congolese forces against the M23 rebels in Eastern DRC.

Implications and Repercussions

The withdrawal requests signal potential implications for future peacekeeping efforts and regional stability. Concerns are mounting over a potential security vacuum following the peacekeepers’ exit, a situation that could inflame existing conflicts and impede the progress towards peace. 2023 has been a challenging year for UN peacekeeping forces in Africa, with experts highlighting their minimal success in protecting civilians and restoring stability to the countries they operate in.

Africa Conflict & Defence International Relations
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

