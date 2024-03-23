Ukraine's Largest Hydroelectric Plant Survives Missile Attack, No Breach at Dnipro Dam

On March 22, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric station, the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, was struck by eight Russian missiles in a significant escalation of attacks on the country's energy infrastructure. This event marks the largest assault on Ukraine's energy facilities since the onset of the full-scale invasion. Despite the severity of the attack, which left the Hydroelectric Power Station-2 (HPS-2) in critical condition and the dam itself damaged, officials have assured there is no imminent risk of a breach.

Immediate Response and Environmental Concerns

In the aftermath of the missile strike, a coordinated meeting involving state and regional authorities was convened on March 23 to assess potential environmental impacts. The State Environmental Inspectorate reported a decrease in the concentration of petroleum products in the water, a positive sign amidst concerns of widespread environmental damage. Additionally, water intake was suspended in the Bilenke community, the only area drawing water from the lower reaches of the Dnipro River, as a precautionary measure. The estimated cost of damages to water resources has been placed at Hr 159,305 ($4,100), with assessments of soil and air pollution damages still underway.

The Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, a pivotal source of electricity for Ukraine, has a storied past, including destruction and reconstruction during World War II. The recent attack halts electricity generation, underscoring the strategic significance of energy infrastructure in modern conflict. This incident follows the destruction of the Kahkovka Dam and its hydroelectric station by Russian forces last year, an act that unleashed a humanitarian and ecological disaster across southern Ukraine.