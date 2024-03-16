Following reports on March 16, Ukrainian authorities have initiated a probe into a distressing incident at the Khust military enlistment office in Zakarpattia Oblast. Allegations of abuse and a supposed attempted suicide by a man detained for allegedly trying to cross the border illegally have cast a shadow over the enlistment process amidst the country's heightened mobilization efforts due to the ongoing war.

Incident Unfolds

On March 13, border guards detained a man attempting to cross the Ukrainian border without authorization. He was subsequently taken to the Khust military enlistment office for verification of his registration data. However, the situation took a grim turn when the man, later found with cuts and blood on his hands in the restroom, was reported by enlistment officials to have attempted suicide. Contrarily, the man's girlfriend presents a harrowing account of him being kidnapped by border guards, beaten, and pressured to confess to illegal border-crossing attempts, accusations she vehemently denies.

Official Responses and Allegations of Abuse

In response to these alarming claims, the police have launched an investigation under the criminal article of driving a person to suicide, while the enlistment office has announced an ongoing internal inspection. This incident has surfaced amidst numerous reports of mistreatment by enlistment officials, including a tragic case in Ternopil Oblast where a conscript died under suspicious circumstances after being detained in a military enlistment center. These incidents underscore a disturbing pattern of alleged abuses within the military enlistment system, prompting calls for reform and greater accountability.