UK-Poland Defense Collaboration Bolstered by New Frigate Program Deals

The United Kingdom and Poland have taken a momentous stride in their defense partnership, signified by the sealing of agreements between three major UK defense contractors - MBDA UK, Babcock, and Thales UK - and the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ). These agreements form the cornerstone of Poland's Miecznik frigate program, a project envisaging the construction of three multi-mission frigates with the inaugural one projected to commence service in 2029.

Advertisment

UK Firms' Unique Contributions

Each UK company brings its unique expertise to the table. MBDA UK has clinched a deal to supply the Sea Ceptor naval air defense system, outfitted with Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) for the frigates. Babcock, the platform design provider, proffers the Arrowhead 140 frigate design – a template that also serves as the foundation for the UK's Type 31 Frigates. Thales UK will be delivering the TACTICOS combat management system, in addition to sensors and radars.

Impact on Poland's Economic and Defense Security

Advertisment

These agreements, replete with substantial technology and skills transfers to Poland, are envisioned to fortify the economic and defense security of this crucial NATO ally. The UK's Department for Business and Trade's UK Defence and Security Exports (UKDSE) played an instrumental role in orchestrating these strategic deals, all with an eye towards cementing long-term economic and defense ties between the UK and Poland.

Remarks by UK Ministers

UK Investment Minister Lord Dominic Johnson and Minister for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge have lauded the agreements as a testament to the UK's top-notch defense expertise. They further underscored the potential of these deals to augment NATO capabilities and enhance the interoperability between the UK and Polish military forces.