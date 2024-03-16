UK Defence Secretary Shapps Cancels Odesa Trip Amid Critical Russian Missile Threats

Following a dire warning from British intelligence about a significant Russian missile threat, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps was compelled to forego a planned visit to Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa. This decision came after a convoy carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis narrowly evaded a Russian missile attack on March 6, thereby elevating the risk level for Shapps' visit from serious to critical. Opting for safety, Shapps redirected his diplomatic efforts to Kyiv for discussions with Ukrainian officials regarding the escalating situation.

Rising Tensions and a Narrow Escape

Amidst his journey to Poland, Shapps received intelligence that a recent Russian missile strike in Odesa, which resulted in five casualties, was perilously close to hitting a convoy with top European leaders. This incident underscored the heightened risks and prompted the cancellation of his Odesa visit. Instead, Shapps, alongside Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and a delegation of British officials, traveled to Kyiv on an overnight train from Poland, arriving on March 7 for crucial talks with President Zelensky and his wartime administration.

Western Support in Question

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the recent close call involving western leaders have raised questions about the extent and durability of Western support for Ukraine. With Europe struggling to supply adequate weapons and ammunition and a significant US support package stalled due to political disputes in Washington, the West's commitment is being tested. Furthermore, the recent Ukrainian military retreat from the strategic city of Avdiivka highlights the intensifying challenges on the battlefield, amidst Russian advancements.

Amidst these developments, Shapps has voiced a strong stance on the need for the UK and its allies to significantly boost their defence spending to counteract Russia's growing military expenditure. With a push for defence spending to reach 3% of national income, the UK seeks to reaffirm its commitment to supporting Ukraine and deterring Russian aggression. This stance is echoed by current discussions within the UK government, emphasizing the urgency of bolstering military capabilities in response to the evolving geopolitical landscape.