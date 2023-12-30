en English
Conflict & Defence

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Tale of Displacement and Desperation

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:39 am EST
The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: A Tale of Displacement and Desperation

The escalation of violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, and the relentless bombardment in Gaza has plunged the region into a dire humanitarian crisis. The United Nations Secretary General, alongside Security Council members from across the globe, has voiced grave concerns over this escalating conflict and its potential devastating consequences for the entire region. The pressing need for a lasting ceasefire and the urgency of delivering humanitarian aid to civilians in the enclave are paramount. To prevent further catastrophe, Israel must cease settlement activities and hold perpetrators accountable.

Displacement and Dire Living Conditions

The conflict has led to significant displacement, with approximately 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, or 1.9 million Gazans, forced to flee their homes. Half of the pregnant women seeking safety suffer from thirst, malnutrition, and a lack of health care, painting a grim picture of the human cost of the conflict. Drone footage has revealed the establishment of a large camp on Rafah’s outskirts, where the population has more than tripled, exacerbating the already dire living conditions. The flow of aid into Gaza has been insufficient, with only 76 trucks entering Gaza from Egypt, well below the daily average of 500 truckloads. This has sparked fears of a potential famine occurring in the Strip within the next six months.

The Cost of Conflict

The Israeli military campaign, focused on central Gaza’s urban refugee camps and continuing in the north and Khan Younis in the south, has resulted in over 21,500 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children. The Health Ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, making the true cost of this conflict difficult to gauge. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has insisted that its actions are necessary to dismantle Hamas and recover over 100 hostages taken during an October 7 attack.

Infrastructure Overwhelmed and Disease On The Rise

The UN has noted the arrival of around 100,000 people in Rafah, overwhelming the region’s infrastructure. This has led to widespread disease and misery among the displaced populations. In response, UNICEF has delivered 600,000 doses of vaccines to Gaza to protect children from diseases as illnesses spiral across the territory. Despite these efforts, the situation remains precarious, and the need for immediate action to de-escalate tensions and establish a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza is paramount.

Conflict & Defence Human Rights
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

