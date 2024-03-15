Syria Today – Conflict Enters Fourteenth Year: A Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

As Syria's conflict marches into its 14th year, the humanitarian crisis reaches unprecedented levels. Nearly three-quarters of the population, over 16.5 million people, require aid, marking the highest demand since the conflict's inception in 2011. This is a 9% increase from 2023 and a staggering 25% rise since 2021. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) highlights the dire situation in northern Syria, facing the worst violence since 2020, leading to significant displacement and the shutdown of essential civilian facilities.

Advertisment

Economic Decline and Humanitarian Needs Soar

The ongoing conflict has devastated the country's infrastructure, leaving many without basic services and plunging over 90% of Syrians into poverty. The economic decline has forced many Syrians into debt, relying on selling assets or taking loans for basic needs, including food. The IRC's survey in northern Syria reveals a severe impact on food security, with increased reliance on credit for food purchases and rising malnutrition among children under five. Tanya Evans, IRC's Country Director for Syria, emphasizes the severe toll on Syrians, with the economy worsening and food prices soaring, Syrians are forced into making harrowing choices, such as resorting to child labor to survive.

Funding Gaps and International Response

Advertisment

Despite the escalating needs, funding for Syria's Humanitarian Response Plan is dwindling, receiving less than 40% of required funds in 2023, with projections indicating further cuts for 2024. This funding gap severely limits the ability of organizations like the IRC to provide critical services, exacerbating the suffering of those in need. The situation worsened following the catastrophic earthquakes in February last year, deepening poverty and displacement in the northwest. With international focus on the Syrian crisis fading, Evans urges the global community to act with urgency to provide sustained funding for humanitarian and recovery efforts, addressing the immediate needs and supporting community recovery to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Implications for the Future

Thirteen years into the conflict in Syria, dwindling aid further deepens humanitarian suffering in Syria. Columnist Najim Taher published an article in CARE, shedding light on the dire situation in Syria and for Syrians across the world on the eve of the 13th anniversary of the conflict in Syria. As Syria's conflict enters its 13th year on March 15, 2024, the humanitarian crisis deepens, with 16.7 million people, over 70% of the population, in need of aid, a 9-15% increase from the previous year. The country faces significant funding shortfalls, with a 61% gap in required humanitarian funds in 2023, worsening in 2024.