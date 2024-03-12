Syria in Crisis: UN Reports Unprecedented Violence Since 2020, Urgent Call for Ceasefire

In a critical update on March 11, 2024, the United Nations Syria Commission of Inquiry released findings that paint a grim picture of the current state of Syria, revealing an escalation of violence to levels not seen since 2020. Paulo Pinheiro, Chair of the Commission, emphasized the dire need for international intervention and a ceasefire to halt the conflict that has intensified particularly since October, plunging the region into further turmoil.

Advertisment

Escalation of Conflict and its Devastating Effects

Since October, Syria has witnessed a significant surge in violence, marked by a series of explosions at a military academy in Homs and subsequent heavy bombardments across opposition-controlled areas. These attacks have indiscriminately targeted hospitals, schools, markets, and camps for internally displaced persons, with actions that could amount to war crimes. The situation has been exacerbated by tensions among the six foreign armies active in Syria, including Israel, Iran, and the US, leading to further instability. The conflict's impact on the civilian population is profound, with over 90% living in poverty amid an economy in freefall, compounded by tightening sanctions and increased lawlessness.

Human Rights Violations and the Humanitarian Crisis

Advertisment

The report also highlights severe human rights violations, including the ongoing issues of detainees facing disappearance, torture, and ill-treatment in facilities like the infamous Sednaya prison. In northeast Syria, nearly one million people are deprived of essential services due to military operations, and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has intensified its operations, further endangering both military and civilian sites. The plight of almost 30,000 children detained in camps, prisons, or rehabilitation centers is particularly alarming, with many victimized during ISIL’s rule and now suffering from ongoing human rights violations and abuses.

International Response and the Path Forward

The humanitarian crisis in Syria has reached an unprecedented scale, with 16.7 million people requiring assistance and a severe shortfall in donor funds leading to the suspension of regular food aid. The Commission will present its findings to the UN Human Rights Council on March 18, hoping to galvanize international action to address the crisis and hold those responsible for atrocities accountable. The situation calls for a determined and immediate international effort to contain the conflict, establish a ceasefire, and ensure the protection and aid of the Syrian population.