Syria has voiced strong condemnation following a series of pre-dawn attacks by US forces in Deir-ez-Zor, labeling the strikes as 'unfair aggression' and a violation of international norms. The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry's statements highlighted the death of seven soldiers and one civilian, alongside significant property damage, urging an immediate halt to the US's 'illegitimate presence' in Syria. The US, meanwhile, denies any involvement in the airstrikes, setting the stage for heightened tensions in the already volatile region.

Immediate Backlash and Condemnation

The Syrian government was quick to denounce the attacks, which not only resulted in the loss of life but also caused considerable damage to both public and private infrastructure. Through its Foreign and Expatriates Ministry, Syria accused the United States of directly supporting terrorist factions under the guise of fighting terrorism. The stern rebuke from Damascus calls for international solidarity against what it perceives as a blatant disregard for sovereignty and international law.

US Denies Involvement Amid Rising Tensions

In response to the allegations, the United States has categorically denied any participation in the reported airstrikes. This denial comes amidst a complex backdrop of regional tensions, involving not just Syrian and US forces, but also Iranian-backed groups and Israeli military actions. The denial by the US adds a layer of uncertainty and raises questions about the potential for misattribution or the involvement of other regional actors in the strife-torn Syrian landscape.

Call for International Solidarity and Dialogue

In the wake of these events, Syria is rallying support from the international community, urging nations to take a stand against the aggression and to demand the withdrawal of US forces from its territory. The appeal underscores the urgent need for dialogue and respect for sovereign rights, aiming to prevent further escalation in a region already burdened by conflict. The incident highlights the fragile balance of international relations and the necessity for adherence to international law to ensure peace and stability.