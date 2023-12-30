Surge in Violence Against Civilians in Sudan: A Call for International Intervention

African nations, South and North Sudan are grappling with heightened violence against civilians. This dire situation underscores a landscape marked by security challenges, potential armed conflict, human rights abuses, and other various forms of violence. South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, has been mired in civil conflict since 2013, leading to a humanitarian crisis that has cost thousands of lives and caused the displacement of millions. North Sudan, or simply Sudan, has also been riddled with continuous disturbances, including the Darfur conflict, protests, and political upheavals resulting in civilian harm. This spike in violence emphasizes an urgent need for global attention and intervention to address these crises, and to safeguard the affected populations.

South Sudan: A Young Nation in Turmoil

South Sudan, the world’s youngest country, has been a theater of civil conflict since 2013, leading to a humanitarian crisis with thousands killed and millions displaced. The power struggle between two factions has resulted in the loss of 12,000 lives and the displacement of over 7 million people. This conflict has wreaked havoc on Sudan’s economy, causing it to contract by nearly 20 percent and making it the country with the largest number of internal refugees. Reports of ethnic cleansing in the Darfur region have raised global concerns.

North Sudan: A Country on the Brink

North Sudan has been facing ongoing disturbances, including the infamous Darfur conflict and political upheavals leading to civilian harm. The country is witnessing a rapid advancement of paramilitaries Rapid Support Forces (RSF), intensifying calls for the armed mobilization of civilians. This conflict risks plunging the country into an all-out civil war. RSF paramilitaries have seized control of most of Al-Jazeera state and are advancing south toward Sennar state, ordering residents to provide armed volunteers. Over 7.1 million people have been displaced, including 1.5 million who have sought refuge in neighboring countries.

Global Response: A Call to Arms

The international community must play an active role in supporting mediation and humanitarian aid efforts in Sudan. With over 12,000 lives lost and more than 7 million people displaced, the situation calls for immediate and effective global intervention. The UN Security Council expressed alarm at the escalating violence in Sudan, urging the parties involved to put an end to this spiral of violence. The fighting has caused the displacement of over 1.5 million people into neighboring countries, and the death toll continues to rise. Reports of war crimes, sexual violence, and indiscriminate targeting of civilians have surfaced, highlighting the dire need for international intervention and a resolution to these conflicts.